Intel Celeron: See five processors to buy in Brazil in 2021 | Which one to buy?

Intel’s line of Celeron processors is aimed at entry-level computers, providing the basics for a satisfying PC experience. Present in the market for a few years, it is still possible to find options for boards with socket 775, to components compatible with more modern platforms.

For prices starting at R$ 55, it is already possible to find Celeron processor models that can perform everything that input users need for simpler tasks or even to use browsers and text editing programs or spreadsheets. See below for more details on five Intel Celeron processors available in Brazilian online retail.

Intel Celeron: Processor is inexpensive and capable of simple tasks — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The first option on the list is an Intel Celeron released in 2009, being a chip aimed at socket 775, which despite being old, can still offer a good cost-effectiveness for entry-level computers. The E3300 has two cores with clocks of up to 2.5 GHz, in addition to a 1 MB cache, which highlights the chip’s proposal, which starts at R$ 55.

Like most Intel Celeron processors, the model does not have an integrated video solution, which needs to be considered for those who intend to purchase a chip in the segment. Perhaps the processor ends up being sought after only by those who have an older computer, or even by users who have a socket 775 motherboard.

Celeron E3300 is a socket 775 entry-level processor — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The Intel Celeron 430 is another chip for socket 775 systems with only a 1.8 GHz core. It is worth noting that the processor may be incompatible with more modern versions of Windows systems, as well as offering a certain limitation of compatible software. To buy it, the user must spend around R$ 118.

With 65 nm lithography, the model does not have features that were applied to Celeron processors later, making it a processor suitable only for users who do not use programs that demand a lot of performance.

Celeron 430 does not offer integrated GPU solution to processor — Photo: Playback/Amazon

As you would expect from a more modern processor, the Celeron G5925 is a solution that offers more features, but still focuses on serving entry-level users. The model launched in 2020 has two cores, and threads with clocks that can reach 3.6 GHz, being a processor compatible with more modern systems.

In addition, the Celeron G5925 brings integrated Intel UHD 610 video, which delivers frequencies up to 1.05 GHz, which is basic for PC usage. Another advantage of the model is the compatibility with RAM memory in the DDR4 standard. The investment in this case rises and reaches figures close to R$ 419.

Celeron G5925 offers dual-core and integrated video solution — Photo: Playback/Amazon

More processors to buy

Celeron G5920 is a modern processor that was also released in 2020 and developed at 14 nm, which is another indication that the chip can offer more features. The CPU is yet another dual-core option that delivers clocks of up to 3.5 GHz, that is, the minimum for good performance on current systems. The investment is close to R$447.

The integrated GPU is the same as the Celeron G5925 presented above, UHD 610, as well as the operating frequency which is between 350 MHz and 1.05 GHz. Another point that can be interesting for those who want to invest in this option is that, by using the LGA1200, the motherboard that serves the processor must be compatible with other options like Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5, thus facilitating a future CPU upgrade.

Intel Celeron G5920 is a more modern processor released in 2020 — Photo: Playback/Amazon

The Celeron G5905 processor is another dual-core solution, clocked at up to 3.5 GHz, which also features an integrated video solution and uses a more modern platform compatible with other Intel processors.

With Intel UHD Graphics 610 and support for DDR4 RAM, the processor can be an alternative for those building a new system, but at the moment there is no way to buy an intermediate processor. The model, which is seen at prices starting at R$ 520, should also be interesting for those looking for a simpler option for activities that do not demand so much from the PC.

Celeron G5905 clocks up to 3.5 GHz and Intel UHD Graphics integrated video — Photo: Playback/Amazon

