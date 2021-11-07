Inter and players provoke gremistas after victory at Gre-Nal: “Where’s the chip?” | International

The provocations of Inter players after the victory in Gre-Nal this Saturday, in Beira-Rio, began on the field and continued on social networks after the match. The club itself took the opportunity to mock the rival’s situation, increasingly closer to Serie B, on official Twitter.

As soon as referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique whistled the end of the match, Inter’s official profile on the social network wrote “Adiós, friend!”. A ghost emoji was also published, but deleted shortly thereafter.

But the provocations did not stop there. Colorado also posted a tweet with the phrase “Everyday”, alluding to a meme created by the father of striker Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras, who is from Colorado and went viral during TV Globo’s “The Brazil that I want” campaign .

Finally, Inter posted a picture of a playlist with the song “Vou festejar”, by Beth Carvalho, whose lyrics contain the following lines: “I’ll celebrate, I’ll celebrate / O seu Suffer, o teu Penar”.

In their particular profiles, the players also took the opportunity to go after their biggest rival. The lateral Moses asked: “Where’s the chip?” A reference to the pagoda promoted by Grêmio players in the Arena’s dressing room after Gauchão’s title over Inter.

On the occasion, lateral Rafinha had provoked the colorados with a rhyme: “Yuri Alberto is good people, Yuri Alberto is sensational, I’m going to take two titles out of my collection and transfer them to Internacional”. Inter’s center forward, of course, responded subtly: “Yuri Alberto is International,” he wrote on Instagram after Saturday’s classic.

Patrick also tweeted ghost emojis and with #PéNaCova. Still on the pitch, the steering wheel picked up two cardboard coffins in allusion to the rival’s situation and took them to the pitch, while the crowd sang “Arerê, Grêmio will play Serie B”. The Grêmio fans didn’t like it and the classic ended in confusion.

See the provocations of the colorados:

