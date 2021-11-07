Inter beats Gre-Nal and sinks Grêmio even further in the Z4 of Brasileirão

Facing their biggest rival, Inter ended the negative sequence of four games without a win by defeating Grêmio, 1-0, at the beginning of this Saturday night, at Beira-Rio, and continue dreaming of a direct seat to the Libertadores. With Taison’s goal, Gre-Nal 433 practically decreed the superiority of Colorada and Tricolor is getting closer and closer to playing the series B of Brasileirão. At the end of the match, the brawl between the players marked the night that was supposed to be just football and a party for the hostess.

See too

Even with the victory, Inter remains in the 7th position, with 44 points. That’s because Corinthians, ranked 6th, also won the round. Colorado’s next match is scheduled for Wednesday, against Juventude, at 9:30 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi. The Tricolor, with the setback, parked in 19th position, with 26 points. Desperate, Grêmio returns to the field on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, against Fluminense, at the Arena.

A millimetric cross by Edenilson, goal by Taison

When the squad was announced, coach Vagner Mancini made the strategy in Beira-Rio clear. Grêmio went to the field with the same trio of defensive midfielders with the highest marks, consisting of Villasanti, Lucas Silva and Thiago Santos. The counterattack would be the Tricolor’s main weapon. However, the first half was marked by intense movement by both teams.

Inter, with what they had best, pressed the Grêmio defense, mainly in quick calls pulled by Taison and Edenílson, always looking for striker Yuri Alberto – one of the doubts throughout the Gre-Nal week. From the 20th minute onwards, Grêmio started to scare the great colorado area with Douglas Costa and Ferreirinha. Both used and abused the defensive fragility of defender Saravia, who did not find the Grêmio strikers at any time, who only failed to make Marcelo Lomba work because, at the time of definition, Bruno Méndez was blocking submissions.

Saravia would have dreamed of Douglas Costa and Ferreira if it weren’t for the help of one of Inter’s best players of the season. On minute 39, Edenílson received it in the intermediate and crossed in the area. The ball gained amplitude, traveling over the Grêmio defense until Taison, on Rafinha’s back, headed into the back of Gabriel Chapecó’s net, 1-0. Colorado again scared in the 44th minute. The same Edenílson turned on Geromel, hit cross, towards Patrick, who kicked the crossbar. The score remained the same in the first stage.

The series B ghost getting closer and closer

In the second stage, coach Diego Aguirre understood Saravia’s weakness in the game. Inter returned to the field with Gabriel Mercado in place of the full-back. On the other hand, Vagner Mancini did not abandon the initial strategy and kept the same team.

The Grêmio commander’s insistence was short-lived. With Inter dominating the offensive actions, in the 14th minute, Borja and Villasanti left the field for the entry of Diego Souza and Campaz, thus excluding the trio of defensive midfielders. The exchange had an effect at first. On minute 17, Ferreirinha appeared by surprise among Inter defenders. At Douglas Costa’s cross, the ball ended up just passing through the attacker’s head, scaring Marcelo Lomba.

As time went on, nothing stopped the Colorado fans’ party in their domains. With the entries of Vanderson and Jean Pyerre, Grêmio once again scared in the 32nd minute. In a table with Diego Souza, the lateral hit low, forcing Lomba to make a good defense. Inter only cadenced the game, taking advantage of some spaces left by a Tricolor desperate for the goal. In one of these spaces, on minute 38, Patrick opened the game at the entrance to the penalty area. The defensive midfielder played for Edenílson who hit the ball, but the ball went out on Chapecó’s right side, almost enlarging the score.

With Beira-Rio roaring and Marcelo Lomba in a big night, Inter kept the score against Grêmio, pushing their biggest rival ever closer to the Brasileirão series B. For the first time in history, the duo Geromel and Kanneman, together, come out defeated in a Gre-Nal.

In the end, the image that stained the night. As soon as the referee whistled the end of the match, Inter players went to the crowd and looked for coffins and a message with the letter “B”, alluding to the rival’s moment. The act did not please players like Thiago Santos and Rafinha, who went up. Patrick, one of the Inter athletes who held the coffins in the middle of the field, faced the Grêmio athletes and the confusion was formed. In the middle of the fight, the defensive midfielder of Inter and Cortez, from Grêmio, received the red card.





“Classic is always like this. The nerves are on edge. It’s inevitable. When they won, there was also a joke. Whoever wins has this right to celebrate”, said defensive midfielder Edenílson at the end of the match.