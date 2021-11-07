Inter beats Grêmio and abuses memes to provoke rival threatened with fall – 11/06/2021

It looks like a title, but it was the victory that could have complicated Grêmio’s situation in the Serie A of Brasileirão. Both on the field and on social media, Internacional’s party after the 1-0 victory at Grenal 434 is similar to winning a trophy over their rivals.

In the tweet after the final whistle that decreed the 1-0 victory, Inter already left an “Adiós, friend!” to the rival. The profile posted also posted a ghost emoji, but later deleted the joke.

This is a common joke in the stands, the “ghost of the series B”, inaugurated by Grêmio in 2016. Besides that, there was also the coffin, which was “responsible” for the fight between Patrick and Cortez at the end of the game. Patrick took one of these coffins from fans, a fact that caused the wrath of Grêmio players.

Internacional also published a tweet with the phrase “every day”, which is a reference to a meme starring striker Luiz Adriano, from Palmeiras.

In the video, which went viral in 2018, he plays with the “Brazil that I want” campaign, made by TV Globo at the time of the presidential elections. “This is the Brazil I want, the Grêmio f… every day”, he would say.

Another tweet was a more direct provocation to a corner of Grêmio fans who said “Super Grêmio is awesome”. However, Colorado changed its rival’s name to Ed, responsible for a pen on Pedro Geromel during the derby.

Finally, Inter shared the players’ party in the central circle, after the almost generalized fight was over, with the right to the flag and percussion.