Inter players celebrate with ‘coffins’ and the game has confusion

Inter players celebrated the victory over Grêmio by 1-0, today (6) as if it were a title. As soon as the referee whistled, the celebration had everything, a player running to the crowd, lots of hugs and two cardboard coffins in blue, white and black, which generated the wrath of the Grêmio fans. And the result of that was a lot of confusion and two expulsions.

It was Patrick who took the coffins from the outside and took them to the crowd, to the sound of “Arerê, Grêmio will play the Series B”. The most irritated was Cortez, who ran into the field and headed for the Colorados.

In the heat, other players also invaded and almost the end of the game did not turn into a generalized brawl. There were attacks from both sides and Cortez and Patrick were sent off after the final whistle.

It took approximately 15 minutes for security on both sides to avoid the beating. The police had to enter the lawn and reinforce the wall against violence.

Meanwhile, shouts of “Série B” took the field, due to the situation Grêmio finds itself in, second to last in the Brazilian Nationals, with 26 points and closer to the fall. Before, Inter won 1-0, with a goal by Taison.

And the Beira-Rio sound system, finally, put “Arerê” in the sound system to vibrate fans.