International X Grmio – Supersports

53

2 time Patrick was also expelled for the provocation.

52

2 time Cortez expelled for participating in the fight with the game over.

51

2 time With the game over, Patrick receives a box with Grmio colors and a letter B from the crowd. The reaction of the tricolor players is immediate, creating general confusion between the two clubs.

50

2 time The referee puts an end to the classic! Inter beats the classic at Beira-Rio with a goal scored by Taison and complicates Grmio in the fight to remain in Serie A.

49

2 time Inter’s replacement: Yuri Alberto leaves the field to applause, Johnny enters.

48

2 time In a free kick, Campaz crosses into the area, Diego Souza puts his head in and Marcelo Lomba avoids the equalizer.

47

2 time Thiago Santos and Rodrigo Dourado return to discuss.

46

2 time Triggered from the left by Campaz, Bruno Cortez bumps into the marker and the referee lets the game go on.

45

2 time It will be 5 minutes of addition.

42

2 time With this result in the classic, Inter goes to 44 points and follows behind the G-6 of the Brazilian.

41

2 time Marcelo Lomba leaves the goal to cut a cross, displaced by Bruno Cortez and is stretched out in the area.

40

2 time Douglas Costa is in front on the right, but loses race against Moiss, who steals the ball and starts playing in defense.

39

2 time Campaz receives the ball after Vanderson’s advance on the right, hesitates for a few seconds when shifting it to his left leg, and offers time for the mark to close gaps.

38

2 time Patrick receives a good pass from Yuri Alberto’s letter, opens on the right and Edenlson stays in the almost kick looking for the angle.

37

2 time Campaz invades the area towards the goal line accompanied by Patrick, who takes the lead and lets the ball go out in a goal kick.

36

2 time Submissions: Inter 7×7 Grmio.

35

2 time In the first participation, Vanderson calls the table from the right with Diego Souza, receives the return in the area and kicks for a good defense by Marcelo Lomba.

34

2 time …. and Lucas Silva leaves the field for the entrance of Jean Pyerre.

33

2 time Grmio’s double change: Rafinha goes to Vanderson’s entrance.

32

2 time Moses is also punished with yellow for the confusion.

31

2 time Thiago Santos tries to force the restart of the match, by lifting Moiss, and starts the new confusion between the two teams. The referee shows yellow to the player.

30

2 time Grmio replacement: Ferreira leaves, Alisson enters.

29

2 time Patrick gives Lucas Silva a pen, searches for the bottom line and stops, waiting for Moses to approach.

28

2 time Alisson will be the next to join the Grmio attack.

27

2 time With this result, Grmio is second from bottom with 26 points.

25

2 time Fouls committed: Inter 14×11 Grmio.

24

2 time Douglas Costa receives a shot from the top and crosses to Diego Souza, who dominates badly, making the defense’s work easier.

23

2 time Ferreira advances towards the area, but stops with a precise tackle by Bruno Mndez.

22

2 time Grmio spends more time with the ball in the complementary stage, but finds it difficult to threaten the goal saved by Marcelo Lomba.

21

2 time In free kick, Douglas Costa launches in the left-handed area and Bruno Mndez partially hits.

20

2 time Rodrigo Dourado commits a foul on defense, with a cart that hits Thiago Santos.

19

2 time Douglas Costa crosses with poison for the area, Villasanti doesn’t catch up, but gets in the way of Marcelo Lomba, who almost accepts.

18

2 time Campaz pass looking for Douglas Costa intercepted by Inter’s mark.

17

2 time Ball possession: Inter 33% Grmio.

16

2 time Yuri Alberto takes advantage of Thiago Santos’ failure and kicks hard to defend Chapec.

15

2 time …. and Villasanti leaves the field for the entrance to Campaz.

14

2 time Grmio’s double substitution: Borja leaves, Diego Souza enters.

13

2 time Campaz and Diego Souza are concluding warm-up work and in a moment should reinforce Grmio.

12

2 time Inter substitution: Taison leaves, Maurcio enters.

11

2 time After a hesitation in the Grêmio defense on the way out of the game, Yuri Alberto dominates in the attack command, adjusts to the left-handed hit and kicks out.

8

2 time Rodrigo Dourado takes the worst in a dispute at the top with Thiago Santos.

7

2 time Douglas Costa tries to go out at speed to pull a counterattack, Mercado comes up from below and disarms the opponent.

6

2 time With an advantage in the classic, Inter starts valuing the stoppage of the ball.

5

2 time Rafinha crosses backwards and Lucas Silva sends a blow, which hits the post after detouring Lomba.

4

2 time Squabble between Rafinha and Beira-Rio’s ganglia opens up a confusion between the reserves of the two teams.

3

2 time Borja caught offside by arbitration.

two

2 time Villasanti’s cross into the area, Borja anticipates the markers and deflects the goal.

1

2 time Inter Replacement: Saravia leaves, Gabriel Mercado enters.

0

2 time The classic gacho resumes!

50

1 time The referee appoints the midfield and ends the 1 half. With a goal scored by Taison, Inter took the classic gacho with Grmio.

49

1 time Villasanti is being removed from the lawn to re-protect his head.

48

1 time Patrick steps forward to counterattack, but Kannemann recovers and cuts across the back line.

47

1 time Douglas Costa takes a corner kick into the area and Villasanti hinders Geromel in the detour over the top.

46

1 time Ferreira crosses from the tip to the area and Marcelo Lomba comes out of the goal to cut.

45

1 time It will be 5 minutes of addition.

44

1 time Edenlson dominates in attack, marked on top by Geromel, plays the lyrics and Patrick kicks hard, straight on the crossbar.

43

1 time Taison fired at the tip, crossed with poison and the ball crossed the entire area, without anyone appearing to dodge.

42

1 time Thiago Santos is very strong in passing and Rafinha does not dominate on the right.

41

1 time Douglas Costa tries to build on the left but gets stuck in Saravia’s tag.

39

1 time INTER’S GOOOLLLL!!!!! Edenlson steals the ball and ed on the right to Saravia, who escapes to the tip and crosses into the area. Taison appears on Rafinha’s back and completes his head to open the score.

38

1 time Rafinha advances to the right, balancing with Ferreira, gets up in the area and Edenlson cuts in the mark.

37

1 time Ball possession: Inter 51% Grmio.

36

1 time In an attack from the left, Douglas Costa cuts to the right leg and kicks to the defense of Marcelo Lomba.

35

1 time Villasanti needs to get off the lawn to stop the bleeding. In the bleachers of Beira-Rio, Inter fans complain about the stoppages.

34

1 time Game paralyzed twice in a row to serve Grmio athletes. First after Rafinha’s clash with Yuri Alberto; then Villasanti with Dorado.

33

1 time Grmio reserves protest against the referee’s decision not to score Moses’ penalty in Geromel.

32

1 time Douglas Costa takes a left corner into the area. Cuesta cuts from the top.

31

1 time Douglas Costa dribbles Saravia on the left and crosses backwards for someone to appear from behind, but whoever arrives Edenlson, who gives Grmio a corner.

30

1 time Victor Cuesta takes the free kick and kicks over the barrier formed by Grmio.

29

1 time Geromel punished with a yellow card for a foul in Taison.

28

1 time Taison advances in a counterattack down the middle, cuts to the right and is knocked down at speed by Geromel.

27

1 time Ferreira tries to move forward on the edge, but gets stuck in Inter’s marking.

26

1 time Edenlson gives Thiago Santos a pen and then misses.

25

1 time Saravia and Bruno Cortez fall out after a stronger split.

24

1 time Classic continues truncated, stopping every 2 minutes with a foul.

23

1 time For lack of Ferreira, Saravia receives yellowing from the referee.

22

1 time Lindoso shifts left onto Moiss Pass. The full-back raises in the Grmio area and Pedro Geromel avoids the danger.

21

1 time Disarms: Inter 8×5 Grmio.

20

1 time Villasanti receives a yellow card for blocking Cuesta’s free-kick.

19

1 time Douglas Costa opens on the right for Rafinha’s descent, who crosses into the area looking for Borja, but Inter’s defense gets the better of the dispute at the top.

18

1 time In support on the left, Moiss takes the lead, leaving Rafinha along the way, and crosses into the area. Chapec leaves the strange goal and gives a scare to the Grêmio fans.

17

1 time Ferreira is stuck in the field and must receive medical care.

16

1 time Lucas Silva opens on the left, Ferreira passes through Saravia and crosses over Inter’s defense.

15

1 time Villasanti arranges for Lucas Silva to kick from outside the area. Marcelo Lomba defends the beat.

14

1 time After a corner kick, the ball stays alive in the Inter area and neither Kannemann nor Borja manage to push into the net. Moses removes the danger.

13

1 time Douglas Costa escapes at speed, leaving Saravia along the way and crossing the end line behind. The Inter mark takes to the corner.

12

1 time Submissions: Inter 1×0 Grmio.

11

1 time Villasanti advances with a strike with Borja, rolls back in the pivotal role for Douglas Costa and Inter’s defense holds back the move.

10

1 time In an onslaught from the left, Douglas Costa seeks the bottom line and crosses into the area. None of the Grmio reaches over the top.

9

1 time Yuri Alberto crosses the field at speed, reaches the area on the counterattack and cross kicks, hitting the outside of the net.

8

1 time Taison escapes the defense at speed, to fit the counterattack, but Thiago Santos follows and manages to disarm the opponent.

7

1 time Rodrigo Dourado collides with Douglas Costa, trying to return to the mark, and the referee scores a foul for Grmio on defense.

6

1 time Taison charges into the area looking for Edenlson and Ferreira intercepts the ball.

5

1 time Start of the classic as expected from a Gre-Nal: truncated, with fouls, catimba and strong finishes on both sides.

5

4

1 time Chapec receives recoil, but takes time to get rid of the ball and is stopped by Yuri Alberto, who was drooling over the ball.

3

1 time Edenlson takes a corner kick to the area, Yuri Alberto doesn’t catch up and Borja moves away from the region.

two

1 time Ferreira tries to take off at speed, suffers a foul and is complaining about the move.

1

1 time Edenlson takes a free kick into the area and Bruno Cortez appears to alleviate the danger.

0

1 time Gre-Nal begins!

0

1 time The rosters are defined by coaches Diego Aguirre (International) and Vagner Mancini (Grmio).

0

1 time Grmio needs all possible points to avoid relegation to Serie B. The Tricolor has not won out of their domains for more than 1 month.

0

1 time Colorado wants to enter the G-6 of the Brazilian Nationals, which gives the Libertadores direct seat. Club 7 placed with 41 points.

0

1 time Inter and Grmio face each other this Saturday, in the classic 434, under different objectives in this Brazilian.