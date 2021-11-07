Intersal Consortium to take over Porto-ilha in March – 11/06/2021 – News

The Areia Branca Salt Terminal (Tersab), located near the coast of Rio Grande do Norte, was leased by the Intersal Consortium, formed by the companies Intermarítima and Salinor, experienced in the field of salt transport in the country. The company will pay a concession fee. of R$ 100,000 and will manage the Porto-ilha for 25 years, with a commitment to invest R$ 164 million in this period, however, a large part of this volume, according to the national secretary of Ports and Waterway Transport at MInfra, Diogo Piloni, will be applied in the first three years of the contract.

Disclosure Auction of the Sanlineiro de Areia Branca Terminal took place on the São Paulo Stock Exchange yesterday afternoon

At a press conference, Diogo Piloni explained that part of this amount will be allocated to improve some operations at Tersab. “It will be the chance for the Salineiro Terminal to return to full operating conditions, such as recovering part of the salt storage, which, due to problems, issues related to maintenance, ended up with a loss of capacity for this infrastructure”, revealed Diogo at the press conference. The auction was held by the National Waterway Transport Agency (Antaq), at the headquarters of the São Paulo Stock Exchange, B3, this Friday afternoon (5).

The delivery of the Terminal to the lessee will not be immediate, the forecast, according to the Director General of the National Waterway Transport Agency (ANTAQ), Eduardo Nery, for the signing of the ownership contract will be, if there are no problems, in March of next year.

Tersab is used for the movement and storage of bulk mineral solids, especially sea salt, and has an area of ​​35,114m². It is estimated that 2,526 jobs will be created by the end of the contract. In addition to the handling capacity, it should go from 2 million tons per year to 6 million per year.

Despite the high investment, on the other hand, CLT workers, who do not have the same stability as permanent employees, are concerned about the uncertainty that the arrival of the new Consortium may cause in the future of their jobs.

The main solution found by the new Porto-Ilha manager for permanent employees will be the completion of the PDV (Voluntary Dismissal Plan). However, Diogo Piloni explained that there is the possibility of employing personnel by the company due to the highly specialized workforce to carry out certain tasks within the salt terminal.

“If there is no use of this workforce or the worker’s interest in acting under this new private regime, as well as there is no interest of the PDV (Voluntary Dismissal Plan), there is still the possibility of using a part of these staff in the operations of the Company itself. This will be decided on the first day after signing the contract”, said the secretary.

The Rio Grande do Norte Docks Company (Codern), which manages the terminal, informed that the dialogue with the union is permanent, including participation in public hearings, as occurred last month in Areia Branca, where the deputy CEO of the company, Ulisses Danilo Silva Almeida, presented possibilities for employees with the leasing of the terminal.

“We are going to discuss individually with each one and offer possibilities, such as the Employee Voluntary Dismissal Plan (PDVE), which will open vacancies in Natal and Maceió, so that these positions can be offered to those who are currently in Areia Branca , in addition to the possibility of Assignment and Moving to other bodies”, he stated at the time, noting that some government bodies are interested in receiving Porto Ilha personnel, however, there is still no definition of the fate of the workers.

The president of the Union of Workers in Port Services of RN (Sinporn), Pablo Barros, says there is fear of mass unemployment because the auction notice does not foresee that the winning company will absorb the current workers. In addition, an administrative restructuring within the framework of Codern should eliminate 105 of the 115 positions currently operating in the port.

“So far we have not resolved anything about the situation of the workers. Our biggest concern is that massive layoffs occur. On October 15th we had a public hearing in the Legislative Assembly and on October 27th we had a Hearing with the Minister of Infrastructure, but we have nothing official”, he said.

Also during the auction, the destination of the Port Terminal MAC13, in the Port Complex of Maceió (AL), was defined, which will be managed by Empresa Alagoana de Terminais (EMPAT). The value of the grant was R$ 15 thousand, during the 25-year contract. The area has 71,262m². Investments will be around R$ 57.8 million.

