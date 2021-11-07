Investigation and tactics: behind the scenes of the action against the new song in MG – Gerais

Part of the arsenal held by suspects seized in places that were targeted by the police operation (photo: Civil Police/Disclosure)

The sun rose last Sunday when automatic rifle bursts began to be fired from one of the farms in the Vale do Rio Verde, in Varginha, in the south of Minas, towards the dirt road. At that time, tactical groups from the Minas Gerais Military Police (PMMG) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) had just surrounded the property.

The police were detected from the second floor of the manor house, from a window and a porch made of hollow bricks, by the sentries of a violent gang specialized in subjugating cities to rob banks. In the exchange of fire, concrete slab walls between the police and the manor were quickly peppered with bullet holes.

However, the containment by shooting of the sentries against the police advance did not count that, positioned against the rising sun that blinded them and from the top of the bank opposite the manor, another group of snipers from the two special public security forces would respond to the fire.

Everything that appeared on the porch or in the windows became the target of gunfire as police on the ground broke down the metal gate of the farmhouse garage. Under cover of firing through the trees of the ravine, columns of police rushed through the broken-down garage in tactical formation, each member of the line pointing their rifle in one direction, gunning down areas from which armed criminals were emerging.

The entrance to the house caught the gang off guard, with no time to put on ballistic vests, drop bombs or fight back in an organized manner. In this farm alone, 18 criminals died. Simultaneously, the other base of the bandits, in place on the way out to Trs Pontas, also became a point of confrontation and eight more members of the same gang died, without any police being hurt.

The news of the operation to combat organized crime, which took place in the early morning hours of October 31, in the Varginha farms, impresses people around the world because of the police and the level of weapons and war equipment in the possession of criminals.

It looked like the sting of an action movie episode. But for the military and federal highway police officers who participated in the gang confrontation of the so-called “new song”, it was a sample of how the synergy between federal and state forces, as well as tactical employment combined with the intelligence of corporations, can prevent and prevent attacks on banks , dominance and terror in inner cities.

Confronting the “new cangao” has caused casualties in gangs, as in 2014, when nine died after the action in Itanhandu, in the same region of Minas Gerais, and in 2019, the year in which 14 were arrested after attacking banks in Uberaba, in Trinculo.

To show details of this last action, in Varginha, the report of



State of Minas



he resorted to witnesses of the fighting and to police sources, who are not authorized to grant an interview and make a reconstruction of the facts.

Human rights groups question the fact that no police were injured and call for investigations to find out whether a massacre actually took place and whether arrests could not have been made.

Officially, neither the PM of Minas nor the PRF spoke about details of the operation, which ended with 26 deaths, seizure of explosives and a war arsenal that would supposedly be used to attack and dominate the city of Sul de Minas in the early morning of Tuesday -Fair of the Dead.

“For strategic reasons, the Military Police of Minas Gerais does not provide information related to the Intelligence Service,” said the corporation.

TO THE SOUTH OF MINAS



Check out the tactical scheme of the operation in Varginha







Chronology



August 30



Gang members attack two banks and subjugate Araatuba (SP), taking hostages of human shields

September



» Activities of some of the suspects tracked by the Federal Police in negotiations with gangs in Uberaba. The Federal Highway Police is called and the two corporations begin monitoring

» Identified that the target would be a city in the South of Minas. PMMG contacted for joint action and the Special Police Operations Battalion (BOPE) mobilized and can be sent to any municipality in a few hours in case of need

October



» Group moves again. The 24th Batalho de PMMG, in Varginha, receives information about the movements of convoys of strange cars between two farms

» Police forces from the PMMG and PRF monitor the farms and devise action strategies to neutralize the heavily armed gang capable of subduing the city’s security forces.

» The Police identify the escape route by following two cronies to Muzambinho, where a disguised truck would shelter the gang after the robberies. After the vehicle was parked and left in the city, it was possible to determine that the attacks would take place in the early morning of November 2, the holiday of the All Souls

» At dawn on the 31st, around 50 police officers from the special forces of the PMMG, Bope and PRF begin sieges on the farms and are shot by the sentries, according to the security forces. The immediate reaction, the buildings are invaded and 26 suspects end up dead. No police were injured. Vast biblical material collected

tactical scheme

» One of the elite tactical groups of the Military and Federal Highway police is positioned at the top of a ravine, facing the farm. Another group comes down the street from the front

» Sentinels on the second floor of the manor house of the farm notice the police in the street and fire rifle bursts to contain them

» Police on the ground take cover behind the wall, while officers on the ravine fire to neutralize the sentries

» The group on the ground takes advantage of the coverage of the ravine’s shots and breaks into the port of the farm, invading the property in a tactical row, with components sweeping in all directions and eliminating the threats that appear

» The siege police invade and eliminate all criminals

Preparation started in August



Police sources heard by the State of Minas indicated that the operation that ended on October 31 in Varginha started much earlier, after an action by members of the gang, in Araatuba (SP), on August 30th.

On that occasion, the group attacked two bank agencies with explosives, scattered explosives throughout the city and used hostages as a human shield, tying them to the hood of cars. Three died, two assailants

Days later, the Federal Police detected contacts of suspected members of this group with gangs from around Uberaba involved in car robberies and controllers of the so-called “Ruta caipira”, a route that transports drugs from Bolivia through Mato Grosso, So Paulo and Minas Gerais.

This information was shared with the Federal Highway Police (PRF), as suspects circulated along the BR-262, BR-381 and other roads that connect them. The target was not certain, but it would be in the south of Minas. The Military Police were contacted and put their elite group, the Battalion of Special Police Operations (BOPE), out of readiness.

Watched closely, the suspects began to move more clearly in mid-October. Less than a week later, the command of the 24th Battalion of the Military Police received information that convoys of vehicles were moving suspiciously between rented farms, without any event occurring. PM, Bope and PRF immediately organized.

The region of the two farms was mapped, photographed by aircraft and studied on the tactical drawing boards.

Suspects were monitored. Two of them left the site and headed to Muzambinho, a municipality 140 kilometers from Varginha. There, they positioned a cart and parked it near a gas station.

Supposedly, it was the getaway vehicle, with a hiding place in the tipper, disguised as a load of rubble, in a place prepared with mattresses, pillows, water and food. The police learned that the criminal attack would not take place until the early morning of the All Souls’ holiday, which allowed them to act earlier.

strategy





“The strangeness that all the criminals were eliminated when they reacted and that no police were injured is due to the well-done work of the PMMG and the PRF. Before, criminals had the surprise factor, the mapping of their targets, evasion strategies and the cowardice of executing the innocent, knowing that the police will always prioritize the safety of the citizen. Now, there were almost 50 police officers in direct action, which provided numerical superiority. There was strategic preparation, study, organization, in addition to tactics, experience, the excellence of the special groups, the surprise factor and the most important: God”, said a police source heard by EM.

At the end of the action, a .50 caliber rifle, two 7.62 and 14 of 5.56 were seized. Three .12 caliber shotguns, three .380 pistols and three 9mm pistols, one with a burst firing kit and two kits that transform handguns into submachine guns.

With this armament were 60 .50 ammunition, 2,916 of 5.56, 991 of 7.62, 470 of 9mm, 163 of .380, 123 of .12, 130 of .44, 206 of .25 and 116 magazines. The gang had 40kg of explosives, 22 jacket covers, 12 tactical pants, 10 tactical blouses, a ballistic helmet, five balaclavas, six tactical hats, 12 pairs of ballistic vests, six pairs of kneepads, 12 gallons of 18 liter gasoline , four gallons of 100-liter diesel, seven radio communicators, seven laser pens, a hammer and three flashlights.

INVESTIGATIONS







After the action, several human rights defense bodies of the Public Ministry and the Legislative Assembly of MG asked for investigations to find out if there were excesses and even a possible massacre. The last of them was the State Council for the Defense of Human Rights of MG, which officiated the State Secretariat of Justice and Public Security of Minas Gerais (Sejusp), the Police Ombudsman and the State Public Ministry, through the Prosecutor for Control of the Police Activity.

Sejusp sent a reply in which it says that the statements made by this Council are “astonishing, given the reality of this type of crime that is plaguing the country.”

According to Sejusp, “contrary to what was exposed, at no time was the death of criminals exalted. that, certainly, between the dawn of November 1st and 2nd they would practice a series of atrocities in the city of Varginha if the police had not, through their intelligence, raised in advance their plan to brutally dominate the municipality”.

The secretariat claims that the police responded to the criminals’ attacks and invited the council members to follow a tactical operation to understand its functioning.