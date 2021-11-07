iPhone 13 Pro Max focuses on details and charges R$15.5 thousand for it – Link

Sold for R$ 15,500, the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max is a phone for very few people – which becomes even more obvious when we remember the current socioeconomic situation in Brazil. But that’s not all that makes it a device for almost anyone: not all the features of Apple’s new smartphone are essential for most users. It’s a niche product that focuses a lot on the details – and charges high for it.

It’s worth noting that the Pro line came from a solid foundation: the iPhone 12 Pro is a hell of a device, so Apple focused on some improvements – which is why, for some, the iPhone 13 has earned the nickname “12S”. In this year’s edition, several updates were made to the camera suite – although that’s not so obvious.

The device remains with three 12 MP lenses: wide-angle, ultra-angle and telephoto – the latter received a 3x optical zoom for the first time. The change, however, is in the image sensor. Apple claims to have increased the component, which allows a greater light capture. According to the company, the new sensor captures 49% more light than the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In the last generation, the Max model had better performance than the iPhone 12 Pro, something that doesn’t happen in the 13 Pro family – both have the same sets.

In addition, the main lens aperture becomes ƒ/1.5 (previously ƒ/1.6), which allows even more light to reach the sensor. All of this results in photos with more detail and color – it’s one of the best cameras on the market, rivaling the Galaxy S21 Ultra and, according to the American press, Google’s Pixel 6 Pro. In environments with a lot of light, good results are bearded, especially with the wide angle. On the other hand, we live in an era in which even mid-range phones do well under these conditions – the iPhone SE 2020 is one such case.

In our tests, the contrast level was quite interesting, but at times the images appeared a little dark. At other times, it was possible to notice a certain lack of definition in some portions of the photos. In both cases, however, the “flaws” are imperceptible to most people.

iPhone 13 Pro Max introduced camera improvements

This year, Apple also added something called “photographic styles”, a kind of filter in a deeper layer of image processing, with a direct impact on color balance. You can choose from five styles: standard, rich contrast, vibrant, warm and cool. It has an appealing look that many people will forget that it exists: it is only possible to notice when it “spoils” the photo. The rich contrast greatly darkens the image, while both hot and cold cause not-so-pleasant interventions.

Another new feature this year is the inclusion of the feature that allows photos to macro style, which can be done with a distance from the object starting from 2 cm. A few years ago, Android phones have included specific lenses for photos of the type with results ranging from regrettable to expendable. The iPhone discards the specific lens and uses the ultra-angle, powered by software. Although the results are good, this does not seem to be the main attraction for the purchase.

In our tests, the device showed some confusion to trigger the macro mode. By default, it automatically switches between wide and ultra wide angle when you get closer to the subject. However, in two moments the camera software was undecided on which camera to use and was frantically swapping, making it impossible for the photo to be taken. It was necessary to move the cell phone away from the object so that it went back to wide angle and try to re-approach again – this happened in environments with lower lighting.

On the other hand, two other features that were already iPhone stars are even better. O night mode, with long exposures, remains the best on the market. In our tests, it was possible to register stars in the sky in the center of São Paulo – until the iPhone 12, it was necessary to keep the cell phone static for up to 3 seconds to get images of this type. Apple has made ritual-free image stabilization improvements, making night-mode shooting faster.

already the portrait mode, which blurs the background, looks increasingly accurate as it detects the subject of the photo – at least in the back set. On the 12 MP front-facing camera, it’s hard to detect big changes from the last two generations of iPhone. The portraits are beautiful, with excellent detail and color – night mode works well too. In tests, however, the portrait mode on the front camera couldn’t accurately blur the background all the time.

I’m testing the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The text comes out this Sunday at @EstadaoLink, but I’ll show you some pictures here, as Apple claims that the new generation has the biggest image sensor of their cell phones. In well-lit environments, the quality is unbeatable pic.twitter.com/OnSPS3moju — Bruno Romani (@br_romani) November 6, 2021

In video, the camera can record in 4K at 60 frames per second with very satisfactory results in terms of color and detail. This year, Apple added two features. O cinematic mode it allows you to blur the rest of the scene while concentrating the focus on the object – and it allows you to change the focal point while shooting (and editing too, as the feature works via software). It’s fun and works well – although it has the appeal of someone who produces content with professional aspirations. With the feature, the resolution drops to 1080p and 30 fps.

Even more professional-looking, the new iPhone lets you capture videos in the ProRes format, used by image professionals for more sophisticated editing jobs. It’s not something for someone behind a lens to show off choreographies in TikTok. It is possible to shoot in 4K format and 30 frames per second – due to the size of the files, devices with 128 GB of space only support up to 1080p at 30 fps.

Screen and battery

With all this, Apple’s decision to create a smartphone with 1 TB of space – Videos in ProRes format are huge. Of course, cell phone space is always welcome, but that also comes at a cost. For those who don’t plan on using the larger file formats, it’s possible to take a closer look at models with less storage capacity.

The taste of the professional tool is also on the screen – Apple says the 6.7 inches of the Max models is also an attempt to make comfortable those who want to start editing work on the device. Considering that the smaller (6.1-inch) iPhone Pro has the same camera and processing features, it’s worth a look – the price also drops a bit.

Some people like the big screen (the industry’s own move to grow cell phones is proof of this), but the iPhone Pro Max is still uncomfortable to handle in simpler tasks – it weighs 240 g.

iPhone 13 Pro Max performs well in low-light environments

According to Apple, this year’s panel is 20% brighter than the previous generation, which can be useful in brightly lit environments. In our tests, the device did well on a sunny day, keeping the screen visible in bright sunlight. But it’s very hard to say that you can feel any difference from the latest iPhone generations.

The biggest new feature of the screen is that it now has dynamic update rate, which can reach up to 120 Hz in images with a lot of movement, such as videos and games. In fact, the page scrolls became smoother, with the letters no longer blurring. In games and videos, I noticed the effect less, even though I’m used to a phone with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It’s really necessary to pay attention to feel the change.

This has been a feature on Android devices for years. The cost on the battery, however, was high – resource consumption must have been the reason why Apple delayed bringing the feature to the iPhone. And here the apple company managed to shine.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max battery has excellent duration. When the company announced that it lasted up to 2.5 longer than its predecessor, it seemed like minuscule progress. But in practice it makes a difference. In our tests, it lasted 30 hours withstanding a lot of games and videos. In other words, you can imagine staying up to two days without charging depending on the use made of the device. There is, of course, software work there, but the battery is possibly physically bigger. Furthermore, the A15 Bionic chip is also more efficient – in addition to delivering smoother performance.

Again, for a device that purports to be a production tool, it is mandatory to have a battery that guarantees autonomy.

iPhone 13 Pro Max battery lasted 30 hours in testing

It is worth it?

As a professional tool, the iPhone 13 Pro Max might even be worth the investment. But, let’s put our feet on the ground. For normal use, the ‘regular’ iPhone 13 can be a way for those who don’t want to be left out of Apple’s world – the leap is only valid even if you’re coming from very old generations of the device, like the iPhone 8. Another option is to keep an eye on the “Pro” versions of previous generations – both the iPhone 11 and 12 are still in retail and are very good devices.

While it’s a great phone, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is made for details that don’t impact most people, like cinematic mode, professional resolutions, slight on-camera speed and panel refresh rate. To make everyone envious, just the battery – but paying R$ 15.5 thousand for it is not worth it. Pity.