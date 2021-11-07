Iraqi Prime Minister Survives Explosive Drone Attack

The prime minister of Iraq, Moustafa Al-Kadhimi, was unharmed from an attack with an explosive drone launched against his residence, located in the Green Zone of Baghdad, in the early hours of Sunday (7).







Mustafa Al-Kadhimi greets Pope Francis as he arrives at the Apostolic Palace Photo: ANSA / Ansa – Brazil

The information was released by security sources, who revealed that “two members of the presidential personal guard were injured”, without specifying the seriousness.

According to the military, the drones “were launched from a place close to the Ponte da República”, and two of them “were shot down” during the flight. The third, however, managed to detonate his charge against the residence, injuring two of Kadhimi’s bodyguards, who were unharmed.

The prime minister said he was “okay” and asked for “calm and moderation” after the attack that he classified as a “cowardly aggression”.

“My house was the target of a cowardly attack. I’m fine, thank God, as are those who work with me,” he declared in a video, in which he appears seated at a desk.

The attack, the first against Kadhimi’s residence, in power since May 2020, has not yet been claimed by any terrorist group.

The offensive came as hundreds of protesters staged a protest at the entrance to the Green Zone against the result of the October 10 parliamentary elections.

The United States condemned the “apparent act of terrorism” against the Iraqi prime minister. “We are relieved to hear that the prime minister was unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we strongly condemn, was aimed at the heart of the Iraqi state,” said State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“We are in close contact with the Iraqi security forces in charge of defending Iraqi sovereignty and independence and we offer our assistance as they investigate this attack,” the American added.

The head of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Shamkhani, said on Twitter that the attempt to assassinate al-Kadhimi represents a new insurrection, the traces of which must be sought in some foreign countries.

“These countries have brought nothing to Iraq but insecurity and discord through the creation and support of terrorist groups as well as the occupation,” Shamkhani said.