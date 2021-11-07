Iraqi Prime Minister Unharmed After Drone Attack – International

The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al Kazimi, in power since May 2020, emerged unscathed from an “assassination attempt” earlier this Sunday morning, 7 with explosive drones targeting his residence in Baghdad, the scene of riots between security forces and pro-Iranian groups in the past days.

A security source said “two members of the presidential personal guard were wounded” without specifying the seriousness. The assassination attempt on the Iraqi prime minister was carried out with “three drones, two of which were shot down” by Kazimi’s personal guard.

The three aircraft “were launched from a location near the bridge of the Republic” before heading to the green zone where the prime minister’s residence is located, said one of those sources, who specified that “two drones were shot down” in flight. The third exploded his charge against the residence, injuring two of the bodyguards.

The attack was not immediately justified. However, the action was condemned as an “apparent act of terrorism” by the U.S and described by the Iraqi president Barham Salih as an “attempt to overthrow the constitutional order”. Soon after the attack, on his Twitter account, Kazimi called for “calm and moderation from everyone, for the good of Iraq.”

“My residence has been the target of a cowardly assault. I’m fine, thank God, as are those who work with me”, he declared in a short video, in which he is seen sitting at a table. The Green Zone, where his residence is located, is an ultra-protected perimeter located in the center of the capital that houses the US embassy and other government buildings.

DAMAGE TO HOME

Images published by the INA showed damage to some parts of the prime minister’s residence and a damaged SUV parked in the garage. Remains of a small explosive-laden drone were recovered by security forces for investigation. “It is premature now to say who carried out the attack,” said the security official. “We are checking our intelligence reports and waiting for the results of the initial investigation to point the finger at the perpetrators.”

“We are relieved to hear that the prime minister was unharmed. This apparent act of terrorism, which we vehemently condemn, has pointed to the heart of the Iraqi state,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement indicating that they had offered to help investigate the attack.

Offensives against the Green Zone are recurrent. Last Sunday, three rockets exploded in Mansur, a neighboring district, without causing any injuries. They also often target the US embassy. Drone bomb attacks have multiplied in recent months, especially against US interests in Baghdad and Erbil. The attack on Kazimi comes at a time of tension in Iraq after the October 10 legislative elections and in full-scale inter-party transactions aimed at forming a government./AFP and REUTERS