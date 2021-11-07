is there still room to fly?

THE embraer (EMBR3) recorded a net loss of R$234.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, reducing losses compared to the same period last year, when the indicator was negative by R$797.5 million, but still won over market analysts.

“For the first time in more than 10 years, Embraer generated positive cash flow in the third quarter, which is seasonally weaker, and therefore revised its projection for 2021 upwards“, explain the analysts of the Itaú BBA Thais Cascello, Gabriel Rezende, Luiz Capistrano and Eric de Mello.

The free cash flow projection for the year was changed from a negative amount of $150 million to zero to a positive balance of at least $100 million. The company did not change estimates for net revenue, aircraft deliveries and margins.

“We believe the company is on the right path to reach them. We are also constructive about the prospects for the coming years”, they analyze. BBA’s recommendation is for purchase, with a target price of R$21. “We like to see the expected increase in cash flow for fiscal year 2021, which is a positive message about cost management and the competitive landscape, in our view,” wrote analysts from BTG Pactual Lucas Marquiori, Fernanda Recchia, Bruno Lima and Marcel Zambello. The bank has a target price of R$26 for Embraer shares. According to the BB Investments, Embraer has been delivering continuous improvements in cost management which, combined with the increase in the order backlog, should contribute to the recovery of margins and the resumption of cash generation in the coming quarters.

The company plans to end the year with the delivery of 135 to 145 aircraft, 45-50 in the commercial aviation segment and 90-95 in the executive aviation segment. “New order bookings were strong in the quarter,” note Noah Poponak, Gavin Parsons and Anthony Valentini of Goldman Sachs, which also indicate the purchase of papers.

“Embraer’s shares have appreciated by 247.9% in the last 12 months due to the company’s low price levels after the cancellation of the business combination with the Boeing (BOEI34), combined with the restructuring of Embraer and the announcements of recent partnerships signed by its subsidiary Eve, which develops the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL)”, analyzes Renato Hallgren, from BB. His recommendation is to buy, with a target price of R$25 for the end of 2022.