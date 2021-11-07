is there still room to fly?

by

embraer
All four analysts consulted recommend buying Embraer shares (Image: Money Times/ Gustavo Kahil)

THE embraer (EMBR3) recorded a net loss of R$234.2 million in the third quarter of 2021, reducing losses compared to the same period last year, when the indicator was negative by R$797.5 million, but still won over market analysts.

“For the first time in more than 10 years, Embraer generated positive cash flow in the third quarter, which is seasonally weaker, and therefore revised its projection for 2021 upwards“, explain the analysts of the Itaú BBA Thais Cascello, Gabriel Rezende, Luiz Capistrano and Eric de Mello.

The free cash flow projection for the year was changed from a negative amount of $150 million to zero to a positive balance of at least $100 million. The company did not change estimates for net revenue, aircraft deliveries and margins.

Eve_Bristow
BB Investimentos drew attention for the partnerships signed by its subsidiary Eve, which develops the vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft (Image: Divulgação/Embraer)

The company plans to end the year with the delivery of 135 to 145 aircraft, 45-50 in the commercial aviation segment and 90-95 in the executive aviation segment. “New order bookings were strong in the quarter,” note Noah Poponak, Gavin Parsons and Anthony Valentini of Goldman Sachs, which also indicate the purchase of papers.

“Embraer’s shares have appreciated by 247.9% in the last 12 months due to the company’s low price levels after the cancellation of the business combination with the Boeing (BOEI34), combined with the restructuring of Embraer and the announcements of recent partnerships signed by its subsidiary Eve, which develops the electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOL)”, analyzes Renato Hallgren, from BB. His recommendation is to buy, with a target price of R$25 for the end of 2022.