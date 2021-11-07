Is your health really good? See examples that we can be wrong – 06/11/2021

People tend to cultivate certain concepts and habits throughout their lives. In fact, whether to justify unhealthy habits, or for fear of encountering an unexpected diagnosis, many people go for years without actually seeking clarification about their state of health.

On the other hand, even without this necessary deepening, some people already declare themselves healthy, as if talking about their health were a criminal and reprehensible act.

But, after all, why do human beings tend to flee so much from the revealing truths of their state of health?

A very strong reason for this, even overcoming fear, is the difficult mission of accepting and confessing the limitations of a body that faces inevitable changes throughout life.

Nobody seems to want to assume that illnesses can appear at any time, that we don’t have full control over everything that happens in our bodies, and that we often think we are following the right course of action when, in fact, we made the wrong choices.

In order to make this concept about the supposed control over our health condition clearer, I want to present 10 examples that attest that perhaps we are not as strong and secure as we think we are.

Example 1

Image: iStock

There is no reason for me to have high blood pressure or diabetes, as no one in my family had any of these comorbidities.

Explanation: Of course, genetic and family influence can be determinant in people’s lives, but our lifestyle habits, such as eating patterns and stress levels can cause spikes in blood pressure and the onset or worsening of diabetes.

Example 2

No one in my family dies of cancer, so I’m calm about that. I will certainly die of a disease other than cancer.

Explanation: Medicine will never be exact, but it will always be logical. You can, yes, be the first to “debut” a certain illness in the family, including cancer. Anyone who smokes is subject to developing several types of cancer. Better not to risk it, because, at any moment, our body can signal that we have something new and unexpected.

Example 3

I’ve already had two doses of covid-19 vaccine and I’m immune.

Explanation: Perhaps this idea is one of the most widespread in recent times. And how nice it would be if this idea were an indisputable truth. However, there is no lack of examples and testimonies to reveal otherwise. The two doses of vaccine have been essential to prevent severe forms of covid-19, but healthy lifestyle habits ensure immunological stability and can play a preventive role as important as the vaccines themselves.

Example 4

I can eat everything, and in large quantities, that I don’t get fat.

Explanation: This condition can really happen, as the tendency to gain weight or lose weight easily depends on a series of factors, some of them very complex. But the main point is that not gaining weight does not necessarily mean that your health status is preserved. People who adopt inappropriate eating habits, even if they do not gain weight, may suffer from cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and stroke.

Example 5

Image: Getty Images

I can drink (alcoholic drinks) at will, because I don’t get drunk, I’m a very resistant person.

Explanation: Excessive ingestion of alcoholic beverages can cause severe liver and pancreas diseases, respectively cirrhosis and pancreatitis. Whether a person gets drunk more quickly or more slowly does not matter if we imagine the fatal repercussions of liver cirrhosis, for example.

Example 6

I feel good, willing and eager to do physical activity, but I don’t usually have a cardiological check-up.

Explanation: The fact that a person has vigor and physical disposition does not mean that he is exempt from monitoring his cardiovascular health, performing periodic exams. We are constantly seeing cases of athletes who get sick during competitions and appear to be totally healthy people.

Example 7

Image: Violet Stoimenova/iStock

You quit smoking many years ago and think your lungs are completely healed. However, when you walk a lot or climb stairs, you are very uncomfortable and breathless.

Explanation: A person who smokes for many years, even if he has already given up this addiction, can have important sequelae in the lungs. One of these sequelae would be pulmonary emphysema, which is the irreversible destruction of some areas of the lungs. Consequently, this person is more limited to certain activities.

Example 8

I’m young and I use illegal drugs in clubs. I haven’t felt anything; on the contrary, I’m super good and super motivated.

Explanation: There will always be a risk of something more serious and fatal when illicit drugs are used. They can cause arrhythmias, high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke. The risk of sudden death is not negligible either.

Example 9

As I drive my car, I sort everything out on my cell phone. I can optimize the time and advance everything.

Explanation: There are already statistics showing that the most serious accidents can be related to the use of cell phones concomitantly with driving. People still risk a lot and only when something fatal happens do they start to value their lives and the lives of others.

Example 10

Image: Getty Images

I can’t live without chocolate. I can stop doing anything except eating lots of chocolate every day.

Explanation: Chocolate is a food with many beneficial properties, favoring the physical disposition and may even be part of some weight loss diets. However, consuming too much can result in an accumulation of sugar and fats in the blood, favoring diabetes and dyslipidemia (high cholesterol).

Do a self-analysis

After analyzing these examples, I want to know from you: how is your health anyway? Do you really have control over her and can you guarantee that everything is under perfect control? Are you really not making mistakes in your choices and behavior?

The good news I have is that, in most situations, you can reverse it and improve your life condition. However, you need to overcome a great resistance: yourself! Our tendency is to deny the facts, succumb to fear and not assume that diseases are out there surrounding us.

We need to do our part in this scenario: not bet on our false beliefs, try to follow the guidelines of skilled people and have the willpower to refuse certain pleasures that can shorten our lives.