Brazilian Real Madrid almost scored a great goal and was highly praised by the newspaper ‘Marca’, from the Spanish capital.

Vinicius Jr. lives a spectacular phase at the Real Madrid. In this Saturday, the Brazilian was highlighted again in the victory of the leader of Laliga over the ray vallecano for 2 to 1. After the match, the athlete was highly praised by the Spanish press.

“Vinicius is unstoppable in its purest dictionary definition: what cannot be stopped. This has its good part, in which rivals turn into training dummies when he stares at them, and the bad part, that braking at such speed is not easy”, wrote the newspaper Marca, from Madrid.

In particular, an individual move by the Brazilian drew attention five minutes into the second stage. He took off, lined up markers and almost scored a great goal.

“The blanco 20 shirt caught the ball in his own field, used his power and began to leave rivals behind with such ease that for a moment it looked like the Brazilian version of Maradona”, was excited by Marca.

As a result, Real Madrid lead LaLiga with 27 points from 12 rounds. The next appointment is just after the FIFA date, on November 21st, a Sunday, against the Grenade, with Live broadcast for the ESPN on Star+.