Italian court sentence 70 mafia members to prison | World

The Italian justice condemned this Saturday (06/11) 70 members of the ‘Ndrangheta, one of the most powerful mafia groups in Italy. This is considered the biggest trial against the mafia since the late 1980s.

Judge Claudio Paris read the verdicts against 91 defendants in the large courtroom in the city of Lamezia Terme, southern Calabria, where a major trial has been taking place since January against hundreds of suspected members of the ‘Ndrangheta and its collaborators.

Charges include attempted murder, money laundering, drug trafficking, extortion and illegal possession of weapons.

There are still 355 defendants to try and the process is expected to take more than two years. The investigations took years and culminated in search operations in December 2019.

‘Ndrangheta, which operates in one of Italy’s poorest regions, Calabria, controls most of the cocaine that arrives in Europe. The famous anti-Mafia prosecutor Nicola Gratteri – whose efforts to defeat the ‘Ndrangheta forced him to live under police protection for more than 30 years – said everything “went very well” today.

“Of the 91 accused, 70 were convicted,” Italian news agency AdnKronos reported, noting that those acquitted had fewer responsibilities. Some of the most dangerous received the maximum 20-year sentence requested by prosecutors.

About a third of the group was sentenced to 10 years or more and 21 people were acquitted, according to Gratteri. Some of those considered most dangerous received the maximum 20-year sentence demanded by prosecutors.

Among them are Domenico Macri, from the group’s military wing, Pasquale Gallone, the right-hand man of alleged mob boss Luigi Mancuso, whose trial is still ongoing, and Gregorio Niglia, who was responsible for acquiring weapons for the group.

The ‘Ndrangheta rose to prominence after another major trial in the late 1980s, which dealt a heavy blow to Sicily’s Cosa Nostra