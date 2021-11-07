It’s not just chocotone: manufacturers are betting on different flavors to win new consumers

Original from Italy, Panettone has already become one of the darling delicacies of Brazilian families at Christmas and other times of the year. Around here, it is consumed by more than half of the population (52.4%). But the consumption profile has been changing over the years.

Research carried out by Kantar consultancy, in partnership with Abimapi (Brazilian Association of Biscuits, Pasta and Industrialized Bread and Cakes Industries), shows that the sales volume of traditional Panettone (with candied fruit) fell 1.2% from 2018 to 2020.

In the same period, sales of different Panettone (with chocolate chips and other fillings, even savory) increased by 3%.

“The movement is still small, but it shows that people are investing in less volume and more in value-added Panettone, such as chocolate chips, with something different,” said Raquel Ferreira, director of new business and customers at Kantar.

The expectation of Abimapi for billing with Panettone is 5% more than in 2020, which moved R$ 848 million. In volume, the growth should be 2%. Last year, 40 thousand tons of the product were sold.

The director of Kantar says that the sales estimate for different Panettones is more optimistic. Last year, these products grew 12% compared to the previous year. For 2021, the forecast is 15% growth.

Who else exchanged fruit panettone for others?

According to research by Kantar, the penetration of Panettone consumption among classes A and B fell from 60.7% in 2018 to 58.1% last year. Raquel Ferreira says that this audience did not stop consuming Panettone, but migrated to products with non-traditional recipes.

“There were two moves. Class AB caused this slight drop when they switched from traditional ones to others. And also, with the pandemic, other items went to the table of Brazilians, who stayed more at home, such as biscuits with more chocolate, covered. Breakfast and snacks changed in the pandemic and placed other categories in this routine, which impacted the consumption of Panettone”, said the director.

As Kátia said, it was at snack time that Panettone makes the difference. According to the survey by Abimapi, from the moments when it is consumed, 49.4% are for breakfast and 29.7% for the afternoon snack.

On average, Brazilians consume 440 g of Panettone per year, according to the association, half of Italy.

72 years of panettone baking

One of the first manufacturers of Panettone in Brazil, Di Cunto has been producing the delicacy since 1949 at the same address, in Mooca, a neighborhood with a dense population of Italian descendants in the east side of São Paulo. The bakery, which sells Panettone all year round and in December sells 500 kilos a day, last year created a premium line to attract the young audience.

According to Marina Lo Schiavo, of the company’s board of directors, the more traditional audience at Di Cunto is looking for Panettone with fruits, but the demand for products with chocolate has been increasing.

“The differentiated flavors of the premium line, such as the stuffed pear with chocolate, and the salty one, with Parmesan, Tuscan sausage and funghi, were created to attract younger people, who like something new. The truffled chocolate ones, for example, sell too much”, stated Marina.

For Christmas since this year, the bakery launched dulce de leche Panettone and stuffed with red fruits and white chocolate.

“We do research on the domestic market and also bring news and trends from Italy, such as the chocolate pear that sells very well.”

For the rest of the year, the company only sells the Panettone with the traditional recipe and the product with chocolate chips. With 1 kg, the product costs R$ 80.

Want to receive news from 6 Minutes straight to your cell phone? We are on Telegram (t.me/seisminutos) and on WhatsApp (https://6minutos.uol.com.br/whatsapp).

