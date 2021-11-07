Ituano beats Botafogo-PB and decides on the Series C title against Tombense | ituano

Ituano is in the final of Serie C. Galo beat Botafogo-PB by 3-1 this Saturday, reached 13 points and finished the quadrangular of the competition in the lead of Group C. The opponent in the final will be Tombense, who guaranteed the first placement of the other key one round in advance.
For having a better campaign, Galo will play the second game of the final at home, at Novelli Júnior. The first match will be played in Tombos. According to CBF’s initial schedule, the games will take place over the next two Sundays. Dates must be confirmed by the entity during the week.
Ituano players celebrate their place in the final of Serie C; opponent in the decision will be Tombense — Photo: Fernando Roberto/Ituano FC
Ituano will fight for the second title of Series C. The first conquest came in 2003, when Galo won precisely Botafogo-PB, in João Pessoa, in the last game of the decisive quadrangular of the competition, and won the cup.
For Ituano, this will be the chance to raise a cup in Itu again after 32 years. At the time, in 1989, Galo won the Serie A2 title after beating Ponte Preta at home. Since then, all Rubro-negro titles have been won in other cities. See below:
- São Paulo 2002: Sao Jose do Rio Preto
- 2002 Mauro Ramos Cup: Saint Andrew
- Series C 2003: João Pessoa-PB
- São Paulo 2014: São Paulo
- Interior Trophy 2017: Saint Andrew