Journalist criticizes Flamengo’s absolute titleholder after duel against Atlético-GO: “Much below normal”

Despite giving an assist to one of the goals scored by Michael, forward Gabigol had a shy performance in the clash against Atlético-GO last Friday night (5), at Maracanã, by Brasileirão. Without the same role as the last games, the 9 Flamengo shirt was analyzed by journalist Renato Maurício Prado in the post-match live at UOL Esporte.

According to RMP, the red-black goalscorer has been losing ground and is far from his best moments in the Fla team, as previously presented.

“Gabigol didn’t score today [ontem], but that’s not why. He’s missing the pass and he’s not at his best moment. He needs to improve and enjoy these games to catch up. What he missed with the pass was great, even though he made the perfect pass in the table with Michael. For me, he is way below normal”, lamented Renato.

Also present at the live, journalist André Rocha suggested that the Flamengo striker receive a different position in the team in order to be effective and incisive again.

“Gabigol is making a lot of wrong decisions and having a technical error that he didn’t have. He could, especially in this team with Bruno Henrique and Michael, since he wants to participate more in the game, he could do it in that area of ​​Arrascaeta. In a few moments, he will play the role of Arrascaeta and leave Bruno Henrique in the center forward”, said columnist Rocha.

Gabigol and Flamengo’s next appointment is scheduled for Monday (8), against Chapecoense, at Arena Condá, for the 30th round of Brasileirão.

