Journalist says it is difficult for Renato Gaúcho to remain at Flamengo and appoints Jorge Jesus and two others to take over

Credit: Alexandre Vidal – Disclosure – Flamengo

Renato Gaúcho was excited at the beginning as Flamengo’s coach, but he fluctuated in the last games and receives criticism from the fans and the press. Even in the final of the Copa Libertadores de América, there are speculations that he will leave office for 2022.

Journalist Renato Mauricio Prado said, in live at Uol Sports, said that it is difficult for Renato Gaúcho to remain and believes in ‘the end of the cycle’ for the former Grêmio coach. What’s more, he pointed out three possible names to take the job, including Jorge Jesus.

“It is difficult to imagine that Renato Gaúcho will remain in office. The Portuguese Jorge Jesus, Carlos Carvalhal and the Argentine Marcelo Gallardo are dreams of consumption in Gávea. Not even the Libertadores conquest seems capable of guaranteeing survival to Portaluppi, who finally had the 200 million team in his hands, but proved incapable of leading it”, said the journalist.

Flamengo is coming off a victory against Atlético-GO this Friday (5) and reached 53 points, in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão. Atlético-MG continues in the lead, with 62 points, and is approaching the title of the Brazilian Championship after 50 years.

