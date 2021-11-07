Judge suspends mandatory vaccination in companies proposed by Biden – News

A federal court in the United States suspended this Saturday (6) the rule that provided for the vaccination of employees against the Covid-19 in companies with more than 100 people, in a measure released by the government of Joe Biden during the last week.

The standard, which is expected to take effect on January 4, gives the option of weekly tests to detect the new coronavirus to employees who choose not to be vaccinated.

The measure proposed by the Biden administration has not been well received by governors of Republican states, who have filed suits against the rule in federal courts across the country. In Florida, Ron DeSantis called the president’s action unconstitutional.

“The federal government cannot unilaterally impose a medical policy under the pretext of regulating the workplace,” he said. DeSantis in press release last Thursday (4).

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday that the Biden administration believes the new standard will be maintained, even if it faces legal action.

“We are very confident,” said Jean-Pierre, according to Fox News. “It’s a standard for keeping workplaces safe and can be met with weekly tests or vaccination.”

The current suspension was granted by an appeals court judge in the southern United States and is effective for all companies in Texas and for companies in Louisiana and Mississippi.

In September of this year, Biden announced mandatory vaccinations for federal employees and employees of companies that provide services to institutions linked to the White House.