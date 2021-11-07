Juventus beat Fiorentina for the Italian with a goal by Cuadrado at the end

Juventus achieved a heroic victory in the Italian Championship, beating Fiorentina, today, by 1-0. With a goal scored by Juan Cuadrado in the 45th minute, the ‘Old Lady’ breathed in the competition’s table.

The victory leaves the Turin team with 18 points, in eighth position, tied with Fiorentina, who come in seventh.

In the next round, Juventus will face Lazio at 2 pm (GMT) on November 20th. Fiorentina acts on the same day, but at 4:45 pm, against Milan.

Controversy at VAR

Toward the end of the first stage, controversy grew in the match. The clash, which was quite balanced, could see an advantage for Fiorentina after Juventus touchdown. After reviewing the VAR, nothing was marked on the move.

Expulsion

Without goals in the first half, the match went to the final stage with a promise of emotion, and Fiorentina received a big hit. In the 28th minute, Serbian defender Nikola Milenkovic received a second yellow card and was sent off by the referee.

Disallowed goal

Juventus began to exert stronger pressure in pursuit of the goal, as Fiorentina, with one player less, did not attack with such force. The moment of greatest glory was a goal scored by forward Álvaro Morata, but the move was canceled for the player’s offside.

goal at the end

The final minutes were of pressure from Juventus in search of victory with one more on the field. Satisfied with the tie, Fiorentina did little, and Juan Cuadrado scored the winning goal in the 45th minute of the second half.