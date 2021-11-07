Juventus beat Fiorentina with stop-gap goal and win again at Italian after three matches | italian football

Without winning for three games in the Italian League, Juventus almost reached the fourth appointment without getting the three points. However, Cuadrado, with a goal in stoppage time, guaranteed a hard-fought victory over Fiorentina by 1-0, this Saturday, in the 12th round of the competition.

The result left Juventus with 18 points, the same number as Fiorentina (7th position). The Old Lady, however, occupies the 8th place due to the tie-breaking criteria. Napoli, which still plays in the round, leads with 13 points more than Massimiliano Allegri’s team.

After a goalless first half (and no shots on goal by Juventus), the final stage was more lively, with Chiesa also stamping the post. At 27, Serbian defender Milenkovic was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.

With one more man, Juventus pressed and, at the base of the race, got the victory at 46 of the second half. Thanks to a goal by Colombian attacking midfielder Juan Cuadrado, who made an individual play and kicked low across the corner.

Four Brazilians in the field

Summoned by Tite to play for the Seleção in the qualifiers, full-backs Danilo and Alex Sandro were regulars at Juventus, which also had Brazilians Arthur (ex-Grêmio) and Kaio Jorge (ex-Santos) on the bench. two minutes to the final whistle in Morata’s place). On Fiorentina’s side, defender Igor Julio entered the second half.