Knife attack leaves three injured on train in Germany – News

Several people were injured this Saturday (6), in an attack with a bladed weapon committed by a man on a high-speed train in the Bavaria region, in Germany, according to local police, who also reported that the assailant was detained.

“According to early information, several people were injured,” police said in a statement, assuring that “the danger has passed.”

At least three people were hit, two of them seriously, according to the Bild newspaper. None are at risk of death, a police spokesman told AFP.

There is still no information about the arrested man. According to Bild, he is 27 years old, is “of Arab origin” and seemed to suffer from psychiatric disorders.

After the attack, the high-speed train was stopped at the Seubersdorf station, in the south of the country, and a large police force was mobilized.

“This knife attack is horrible,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially the police and train personnel, for their courageous performance, which avoided something worse,” he added on Twitter.

“The motive for the crime is not yet clear and will be determined now,” he promised.

fear of attacks

For many years, Germany has faced attacks provoked by two movements: jihadism and the far right.

German authorities have been especially vigilant about the Islamist threat, especially since December 2016. That month, an attack with a truck, claimed by the Islamic State group, left 12 dead. It was the deadliest jihadist attack on German soil.

Since 2000, German authorities have thwarted 23 of those attempts, the interior minister said.

From 2013 to date, the number of Muslims considered dangerous in Germany has increased fivefold, reaching 615, according to the Ministry of Interior.

Several of the attacks, or attempted attacks, were committed by asylum seekers – a Tunisian, a Syrian and an Afghan – who arrived in Germany during the migration crisis of 2015.

At the time, Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country’s doors to around 900,000 asylum seekers.

Authorities point out, however, that none of the perpetrators of these attacks arrived in Europe with orders from the Islamic State, unlike the attackers of November 13, 2015, in Paris. In Germany they all seem to have organized their acts on their own.

Germany continues to be a target for jihadist groups, in particular for its participation in the coalition fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria and for its presence in Afghanistan until last August.