Know what is myth or truth about prostate cancer – Anna Marina

Blue November: Prostate Cancer Awareness Campaign

If you have a dangerous disease, cancer, mainly because it is silent. Feared by everyone, it manages to awaken in people a total paralysis and denial. Many people even refuse to mention the name of the disease. The fact that the fear of discovering the problem leads people not to undergo periodic exams, and what could be discovered at the beginning and have treatment ends up getting big, complicated and, many times, leading to death.

We entered the Novembro Azul campaign to alert men to cancer, especially prostate cancer, a disease that, even today, is surrounded by taboos, fears and prejudices. Research reveals that 60% of men only go to the doctor with diseases at an advanced stage.

According to Fbio Cantinelli, a psychiatrist at the Maia Clinic, specializing in oncology, the taboo is an issue that goes through fear and, when we talk about prostate cancer, fear takes on two dimensions: one related to cancer and the other associated with masculinity. The machismo that prevails in society has created a negative image of the exam for the prevention of this type of cancer, which involves touch. Fbio believes that this prejudice has diminished over time, mainly due to the role of the press.

According to physician Reinaldo Uemoto, urologist at Hospital Santa Catarina – Paulista, in 2020, there were almost 66 thousand cases of prostate cancer, with around 16 thousand deaths. Therefore, below, he emphasizes the importance of informing what is a myth and what is true in relation to this disease:

1. Does sexual activity increase the risk of prostate cancer?



This is a myth. Preliminary studies show that men who ejaculate more often have a lower risk of developing prostate cancer.

2. Does vasectomy cause prostate cancer?



Myth. Vasectomy was tagged as vile in increasing the occurrence of prostate cancer after a study published in 2010. However, other scientific papers published later overturned this hypothesis. Vasectomized men should take exactly the same precautions as men who have not had the procedure.

3. Is it possible to have prostate cancer before age 40?



Yes, although it is extremely rare, prostate cancer can affect men under 40 years of age. According to data from the Ministry of Health, less than 10% of cases affect patients under 50 years of age.

4. Is prostate enlargement a sign of cancer?



Myth. After the age of 45, more than 90% have some degree of prostate enlargement, a condition known as benign prostatic hyperplasia.

5. Does prostate cancer cause decreased virility?



Myth. It is not prostate cancer that can cause decreased sexual potency or sterility, but treatments to cure or control the disease.

6. Does prostate withdrawal leave man powerless?



In parts. There are two types of prostate disease that can progress to surgical treatment. Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) may require surgery if clinical treatment is unsuccessful. In this case, only the nucleus of the prostate that is causing obstruction of the urethra is removed, and this operation does not lead to erectile problems. In the case of prostate cancer, complete removal of the gland may be indicated, and this can lead to decreased erection in up to 25% of cases.

*Isabela Teixeira da Costa/Interim

