Largest ship in the world leaves French port and makes its first voyage

The world’s largest ship, the “Wonder of the Seas”, left the French port of Saint-Nazaire on Friday for the French city of Marseille, where it is expected on Tuesday for the finishing touches. The largest vessel, owned by Royal Caribbean International, is scheduled to open in March 2022.

The 362-metre-long and 66-metre-wide vessel will be able to accommodate up to 9,000 people – including 2,300 crew members – on 16 floors.

“Wonder of the Seas” was initially developed for the Chinese market, which moved away from international cruises with the Covid-19 crisis. Refocused on US customers in the Caribbean, it was necessary to change all the signs and switch from Mandarin to English.

The vessel must leave Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on March 4, 2022, bound for the islands of the East and West Caribbean, passing through Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, in St. Maarten; San Juan, in Puerto Rico; plus Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

In May, the ship sails to the Mediterranean Sea with shipments in Rome and Barcelona, ​​passing through the regions of Palma de Mallorca, Spain, and Capri, Italy.