Learn how to prepare for Black Friday shopping | Economy

According to a survey by E-bit/Nielsien, the date promises to move around R﹩110 billion this year in e-commerce in the country

Published 11/07/2021 07:00

THE DAY claim that keeping an eye on prices in advance is essential to not take losses. With the arrival of the month of November, the commerce prepares itself for one of the most awaited events of the year: Black Friday. Imported from the American culture, the date fell in the favor of Brazilians who, each year, show more adherence to the practice. This year, for example, according to a survey by BARE International, 84% of Brazilians intend to go shopping during the period. The promotions offered to the consumer, however, are not always advantageous and, in a scenario of high interest rates, unemployment and escalating inflation, extrapolating the spending limit is the first step to enter the red. To make the right choice, experts heard byclaim that keeping an eye on prices in advance is essential to not take losses. According to a survey on consumer debt and default, released in August by the National Confederation of Commerce in Goods, Services and Tourism (CNC), 72.9% of Brazilians were indebted this year. With the proximity of Black Friday, it is possible that this index will get even worse if there is no planning. To avoid headaches, one of the main strategies is to define which purchases will be made on the date and start the research. The practice of price increases prior to Black Friday, despite being frowned upon by bodies such as Procon, is widely used by retailers to increase sales without reducing profits. “It is important to follow up to know if the discount is really worth it”, advises Aline Soaper, founder of Instituto Soaper and financial educator. Another important issue regarding the prior definition of purchase objects is to avoid the famous “impulse purchases”. With the euphoria caused by promotions, consumers often end up abusing the use of credit cards and getting into debt to take advantage of discounts. “One of the biggest pitfalls of Black Friday is just going shopping without knowing what you need. You’ll see a lot of things on sale, but most of the time you don’t need it. Why buy something on sale if you’re not going to use it later? To avoid this, making a list is essential”, she says. And for those who want to advance their holiday shopping and Christmas gifts, Aline explains that it might be a good idea, as long as there is discipline when it comes to saving gifts. “A lot of people buy a gift from their children and can’t wait, so they give it too soon. And when Christmas comes, he ends up buying again”.

price map As consumers do not always have time for more detailed research, economics professor Lauro Barillari, in collaboration with undergraduate, graduate and recent graduate students, developed an online research price map. The device comprises a sample of 2.4 thousand collections for 60 products, divided into the categories of household appliances, computers, furniture, clothing, toys and cell phones/accessories. The idea is to offer the consumer a tool to evaluate the purchase, giving him a price reference and allowing the comparison between different establishments. To check, just access the link: encurtador.com.br/xDG02. “If you, for example, in three days decide to buy a refrigerator, you will certainly not get a great deal, because you will not have price references. Until you decide and buy, there should be a delay to follow the price behavior”, explains Lauro. avoid debt With the economic scenario still shaken by the pandemic, avoiding debt is essential and, although it seems like a good idea to take advantage of the opportunities of Black Friday, it is necessary to know how to set limits. In the case of consumers who are already in debt, skipping the date discounts and avoiding taking on a new debt is certainly the best option. “Black Friday is a terrible opportunity for those who are already indebted, disorganized and may lose even more control”, explains Aline. Another important point is paying attention to your credit card. One of the main responsible for indebtedness in the country, the modality must always be used with planning. Interest-free installments to defer debt in cases where the consumer is already guaranteed debt repayment can be a good idea. For this, Aline indicates that you should always look at the total amount, and not just the installments. “The issue of using your credit card to pay in installments is a good opportunity for you not to lose capital, but most of the time, people accumulate installments. Consumers need to understand that they will spend the rest of the year paying those installments”. Another issue is the crisis in relation to prices, especially imported ones. In addition to the rise in the dollar, which makes the arrival of products to Brazil more expensive, the global production crisis caused by the pandemic has caused these inputs to reach consumers at even higher prices. The issue, according to Lauro, is the impact of the discount on a price that is already too high. In this case, it is worth considering whether postponing the purchase can be more advantageous than taking advantage of a discount now and ending up in debt. “Whatever imports can be postponed until next year, after the crisis and until the production process is re-established, is better for the consumer,” he explains. In addition, with the end of the year approaching, it is important that consumers plan the budget for the festivities, so that Black Friday purchases do not become a headache. In addition, of course, to preparing for the beginning of the year, with fixed expenses such as school supplies and payment of taxes, such as IPTU and IPVA. “Consumer needs to catch these three events [Black Friday, Natal e Ano Novo] and put in a budget package. Although the dates are separate, they are in the same period, so if he doesn’t plan, he will overrun the budget for the following months”, says the economics professor.

e-commerce It is important to be aware of the differences when buying online and in physical stores. In Brazil alone, e-commerce increased by 68% compared to 2019, increasing the sector’s share of total retail revenue, which rose from 5% at the end of 2019 to a level above 10% in some months of the year past, according to a survey by the Brazilian Association of Electronic Commerce (ABComm).

With Black Friday it will be no different: the event promises to move around R$110 billion reais this year in e-commerce in the country, according to a survey by E-bit/Nielsien. The growth of this sector is mainly due to the practicality that, in the pandemic, has been fundamental. And for Black Friday, in addition to the absence of physical store costs and travel expenses, shopping without lines and doing research calmly is important to make the right choice and save. “The physical world is getting more expensive every day. It’s expensive to chase prices, get in the car and drive away. E-commerce gives you a range of options”, explains Lauro. For the specialist, however, the physical store should not be discarded in cases of doubt. In relation to complex products, such as electronic devices, checking the specifications is essential and going to the physical store to clarify doubts and avoid hasty purchases is an alternative. “It’s important to look for the physicist to clear up your doubts. There are many products that are similar, but the specification is different. Consumers are often thinking that a computer, for example, has a discount, but it is one less detail that makes it cheaper”, he advises.

Tips for buying online – Right of Repentance According to art. 49 of the CDC, customers who purchase services off-premises have the right to repent within seven calendar days after receiving the purchase. Although not explicitly included in the law, e-commerce adepts are also protected by it. The law mainly prevents the consumer from having headaches after a purchase that did not go as planned due to lack of knowledge about a product. – Exchange/Return/Policies Before going shopping, understand how the company makes its shipments, exchanges, return of goods and delivery times so as not to be surprised. Such information must be provided by the store. – Site trust Always search for information about the store and check if the website guarantees the protection of your data before entering information on it. A tip is to check consumer protection agencies (such as Procon) and shopping evaluation and customer relationship sites (such as ReclameAqui, for example). Or, if the site provides comments from customers who made the purchase, checking the experience of other consumers with that product can avoid frustration.

– Check the link

Be aware of fake sites that clone official pages with small changes in the address, including or removing a letter from the address and using only “.com.br” at the end.

*Intern under supervision of Marina Cardoso