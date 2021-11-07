Live football Santos x Palmeiras this Sunday, see how to watch online

Discover Morretes: A gastronomic destination on the coast of Paraná
check where watch live football this Sunday (7th). Saints and Palms face off in Vila Belmiro, at 4 pm (GMT), for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.
The classic brings the teams in opposite situations in the brazilian. 17 points separate the rivals in the championship standings. Check out where the match will be played on TV and how to watch it live online.
Where to watch Santos x Palmeiras live this Sunday
to Globo does the live broadcast from the classic, for the states of SP, PE, PA, CE, AL, MT, MS, TO, GO, PR and RS).
The narration on Globo will be by Cléber Machado, with comments by Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande.
Who has a subscription to Premiere you can watch it live, the pay TV channel broadcasts the match throughout Brazil.
The narration in Premiere will be by Jader Rocha with comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Roque Jr.
How to watch football live on mobile
THE Globe allows access the programming of your channel through the app GloboPlay, to watch the game online, you need to download and install the application and then register.
Likewise, who signs the Premiere Play, You can watch it through the streaming service of the channel that broadcasts the game simultaneously with the subscription channel.
Palmeiras and Santos today in Brasileirão
In opposite situations the Brazilian championship, and with different goals, Palmeiras and Santos are looking for another victory in this Sunday’s derby at Vila Belmiro.
the saints
The fish got a breath in Brasileirão. Despite the poor campaign, comes from two straight victories Athletico-PR and America-MG.
Thus, the team under the command of coach Fábio Carille managed to leave the relegation zone and open the round with 35 points in 13th place, but still far from its rival, in third.
Below him is Bahia, with 33 points. In case of defeat today against Verdão, (and if the Bahian wins), the Vila Belmiro team will return to close to the Z4.
So, to triumph over the opponent, Carille will count on the return of two important forces, midfielder Vinicius Zanocelo and forward Marinho return to the starting lineup.
the probable Santos lineup: João Paulo, Danilo Boza, Robson Reis and Emiliano Velázquez; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marinho, Lucas Braga and Diego Tardelli.
the palm trees
Verdão arrives packed for I play for Brasileirão, after qualifying for the Libertadores final against Flamengo, on November 27th.
After four straight victories, against Internacional, Ceará, Sport and Grêmio, now he is looking for the vice-leadership, with 52 points, in third.
With the good phase, the alviverde team dreamed again with the possibility of a national title, but narrowing the gap, now ten points for the leader Atlético-MG, will not be an easy task.
the probable Palmeiras lineup: Weverton, Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez; Felipe Melo, Zé Rafael (Danilo), Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa (Luiz Adriano); Dudu and Ron.