Live football Santos x Palmeiras this Sunday, see how to watch online

check where watch live football this Sunday (7th). Saints and Palms face off in Vila Belmiro, at 4 pm (GMT), for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The classic brings the teams in opposite situations in the brazilian. 17 points separate the rivals in the championship standings. Check out where the match will be played on TV and how to watch it live online.

Where to watch Santos x Palmeiras live this Sunday

to Globo does the live broadcast from the classic, for the states of SP, PE, PA, CE, AL, MT, MS, TO, GO, PR and RS).

The narration on Globo will be by Cléber Machado, with comments by Caio Ribeiro and Casagrande.

Who has a subscription to Premiere you can watch it live, the pay TV channel broadcasts the match throughout Brazil.

The narration in Premiere will be by Jader Rocha with comments by Ana Thaís Matos and Roque Jr.

How to watch football live on mobile

THE Globe allows access the programming of your channel through the app GloboPlay, to watch the game online, you need to download and install the application and then register.

Likewise, who signs the Premiere Play, You can watch it through the streaming service of the channel that broadcasts the game simultaneously with the subscription channel.

Palmeiras and Santos today in Brasileirão

In opposite situations the Brazilian championship, and with different goals, Palmeiras and Santos are looking for another victory in this Sunday’s derby at Vila Belmiro.