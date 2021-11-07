Luan Santana kisses his girlfriend a lot in a video release

This Friday, November 5th, Luan Santana released the video for “Ilha”, his new work song. The launch took place in a cinema in São Paulo.

The singer was accompanied by his girlfriend Isabela Cunha, who also participated in the clip. The couple posed for several photos and Luan insisted on filling his beloved with kisses and caresses.

Luan Santana exchanges kisses with his girlfriend Izabela Cunha – Photo: Clayton Felizardo/Brazil News

The video was recorded in Bragança Paulista, in the interior of São Paulo, and the singer spent hours in the water, day and night, with a low temperature. The team even had the support of firefighters and divers so that nothing went wrong.

See+: Sister of Luan Santana is proposed in marriage by Raphael Veiga, Palmeiras player

ASSUMED

Since she ended her engagement with Jade Magellan, for a year and a month, Luan Santana did not appear with anyone else. But the singer decided to take on his new love and appeared for the first time on his social networks, on Wednesday, November 3rd, with his new girlfriend, 25-year-old model and fashion student from Minas Gerais.

“I found my island,” Luan wrote in the caption of a sequence of photos of the couple’s moments. Although they are now out, the relationship is not new. The two had already been photographed together at the end of July, during a dinner at a restaurant in Itaim, São Paulo.

See+: Luan Santana celebrates 100 million views in the clip for ‘Morena’

MAIN NEWS:

A Fazenda 13: After Erasmo left, who deserves to win the reality show?

Learn all about Deolane Bezerra and why MC Kevin’s widow is so successful

Ana Paula Renault says goodbye to Gossip and leaves SBT

Former singer of the band Calcinha Preta is murdered in the house

Chris Pratt accused of objectifying wife and snubbing son with Anna Faris