Maia goes to the STF and asks for immediate suspension

Former president of the Chamber Rodrigo Maia (without party-RJ) filed a lawsuit yesterday in the STF (Supreme Federal Court) asking for the suspension of the PEC (Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório. The PEC was approved in the first round in the Chamber last Thursday (4) and has its vote in the second round scheduled for next Tuesday (9).

In Maia’s assessment, the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), adopted irregular maneuvers to ensure approval in the first round by allowing deputies who were traveling to participate remotely in the votes in plenary. O base text gives PEC it was approved by 312 votes to 144 — the government needed 308 votes to guarantee victory.

A group of federal deputies from the opposition has also challenged the regimental rite adopted by the president of the Chamber.

The truth is that, by allowing the sudden publication of “Act of the Board No. 212” of 11/03/2021 and the harvesting of votes from deputies removed from the exercise of the legislative function, there was an evident abuse of power by the President of the Chamber of Deputies, who used that artifice to leverage a PEC used as a political maneuver for the reelection of the current government in the 2022 campaigns, in addition to deceiving the legislative process and disrespecting the public interest that motivated the removal Excerpt from an action filed by Maia

“The debate around proposals to change the Constitution must be calm enough to allow for a real debate in a democratic environment, which reflects the relevance of changing the constitutional text,” argued Maia.

Yesterday, the STF minister Rosa Weber granted a period of 24 hours for the Chamber to pronounce itself on the vote of the PEC dos Precatórios. She is the rapporteur of the process that asks the Supreme to cancel the first plenary vote on the proposal.

On Friday, Rosa Weber had already suspended the payment of the rapporteur’s amendments (or RP9) to the Union budget. The minister also determined that the Ministry of Economy should give more transparency to the amendments, also known as “secret budget”.

On the eve of the PEC vote, the government released nearly R$ 1 billion in amendments to deputies.

If approved, the PEC could open a fiscal space of R$ 91.6 billion in the Union budget. With the resources, the government intends to pay R$ 400 in aid to around 17 million families by the end of 2022, the year in that President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) is seeking re-election.

The OAB (Ordem dos Advogados do Brasil) stated that the PEC dos Precatórios is the sixth attempt to default on Brazilians in recent years. The organization said that the vote in the Chamber had irregularities and that the measure is unconstitutional.