Man suspected of kidnapping 4-year-old girl in Australia taken to maximum security prison | World

The man accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old girl from a family tent that was camping in Australia was taken to a maximum security prison in the city of Perth on Friday (5), according to the local Department of Justice.
The girl Cleo Smith was kidnapped and taken to the town of Carnarvon, about 100 kilometers away from where she was abducted. She was missing for 18 days.
Police release photo in hospital of little Cleo Smith, 4-year-old girl who had been missing for 18 days in Australia and was found alone in a locked house — Photo: Montage g1/Western Australian Police via Reuters
In her first public statement since Cleo was found, the parents, Ellie Smith and Jake Gliddon, thanked everyone involved in her rescue and asked for privacy.
“We are so grateful that our little girl is back in our arms and our family is whole again,” the two said in a statement.
Cleo disappeared from her family’s tent in the early hours of October 16 at the Blowholes Shacks camp in the town of Macleod. Police carried out an extensive ground and air search, blocked roads and combed through surveillance camera footage.
Police found her after breaking into a locked house in Carnarvon, a town about 100 km south of the camp on the state’s northwest coast.
Australian police even offered a reward of 1 million Australian dollars for information that could help find her (US$750,000, or about R$4.2 million).
The suspect is expected to appear in court on December 6th. In Australia, police do not identify the accused until a confession hearing.