Man who kept his girlfriend in a private prison, arrested after 2 pm – General

Before the arrival of BOPE, PM and Frutal Fire Department arrived at the scene of the crime (photo: Samir Alouan/Rdio 97 FM/Jornal Pontal) A 37-year-old man, who kept his 60-year-old girlfriend hostage in a house in the Princesa Isabel neighborhood, in Frutal, Trinculo Mineiro, was arrested yesterday morning (5/11) after about 14 hours of negotiations with the Military Police (PM) and with the specialized team of the Special Operations Battalion (BOPE). The occurrence lasted from 6pm last Thursday (4/11) until 8:10am yesterday.

According to the police report, during a conversation between the military and the suspect, he always grabbed the victim by the neck with one hand, while with the other he held a knife. Also according to the police record, the suspect was threatening the woman with jealousy.

Early yesterday morning, the atmosphere at the scene of the crime became even more tense, when the suspect broke the hose of one of the two gas cylinders in the house and, with a lighter, threatened to set fire to the house. At this moment, due to the worsening of the negotiations, the suspect’s intransigence and as the environment was in a dense atmosphere of flammable gas, BOPE was activated, took over the negotiations, entered the place and immobilized the man.

With the arrival of BOPE, the suspect ended up immobilized and arrested (photo: Samir Alouan/Rdio 97 FM/Jornal Pontal)

The victim was removed from the scene unharmed, but short of breath after inhaling a certain amount of gas. It was conducted by the team from the Frutal Fire Department to the Frei Gabriel Municipal Hospital.

The man, who had been through threats, bodily injury and even homicide, was also taken to Hospital Frei Gabriel for medical assistance and then referred to the Civil Police Station in Frutal. Then she was taken to the city prison.