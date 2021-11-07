Marília Mendonça asked Murilo Huff before boarding to take care of her son | Goiás

Before leaving, Marília Mendonça asked her ex, Murilo Huff, to take care of their 1-year-old son. The information was published by the singer on his social networks right after the funeral of the queen of suffering, on Saturday night (6), in Goiânia (See full message below).

“I promise you that I will find the way and I will take care of it, with all my strength. Just as you asked me in the last message you sent me yesterday morning, before getting on that plane,” he wrote.

The singer’s body was buried this Saturday night in the Memorial Park cemetery, in the capital, in a ceremony reserved for family and close friends. The body of Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, the singer’s advisor and uncle who also died in the accident, was buried in the same place.

Before that, a crowd attended the wake at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena and paid homage. The 26-year-old singer from Goiás died on Friday in a plane crash in Carantinga (MG).

2 of 4 Murillo Huff at Marília Mendonça’s wake in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: TV Globo Murillo Huff at Marília Mendonça’s wake in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: TV Globo

I follow here, still speechless, but I’ve already seen that this will not pass. Not so early. You went without warning and left a hole inside me. A hole that no one will ever be able to fill. Maybe this little one running here in the room will help me face his absence. Or maybe he makes me miss even more, because he’s his face.

I do not know. I’m lost. But I promise you that I will find the way and I will take care of it, with all my strength. Just like you asked me in the last message you sent me yesterday morning, before you got on that plane. I’ll take care of him, I’ll take care of your mother, João, Deivão, and everyone you loved, but I’m going to need your help from up there, ok?

3 of 4 Marília Mendonça, Murilo Huff and son, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Murilo Huff Marília Mendonça, Murilo Huff and son, in Goiânia, Goiás — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Murilo Huff

I swear I wanted now to have at least 1% of the strength you always had. To be able to bear this pain.

Thank you so much for sharing your life with me in these almost four years together. Thank you so much for giving me my greatest gift. Thank you so much for making me happy. Thank you so much for teaching me so much. Thank you so much for always believing and respecting my dream. Thank you so much for loving me. Thank you so much for letting me love you. I will love you forever you stubborn.

In addition to Marília and her uncle, the pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior died in the accident; the copilot, Tarciso Pessoa Viana; and producer Henrique Ribeiro.

The cause of the accident is still unknown. Cenipa, the Air Force body, is going to find out what happened. The plane took off from Goiânia in the early afternoon and fell into a waterfall in Caratinga around 4 pm.

Marília Mendonça’s body arrives at the cemetery in Goiânia

People from Marília Mendonça’s band arrive at the singer’s wake, in Goiânia.

At the wake, the singer’s team and band arrived crying and under a round of applause (see the video above). The tribute was to the sound of the hymn of praise “Noites Traiçoeiras”, famous with Father Marcelo Rossi. Marília’s team was in Caratinga preparing the show she would do.

Maiara & Maraisa, Matheus & Kauan, João Neto & Frederico, Luisa Sonza, Jorge (double with Mateus), Naiara Azevedo, Fernando (double with Sorocaba), Murilo Huff (ex Marília), Luisa (double with Maurílio) and João Reis , Cristiano Araújo’s father, were present.

Henrique & Juliano, great friends who encouraged the production company Workshow to launch her as a performer, sang during the wake. One of the most emotional moments was at the time of the song “Flor e o Beija-Flor” (see the duo’s tribute below).

Henrique and Juliano sing Flor eo Beija-flor at Marília Mendonça’s wake

Marília’s composition was recorded by the duo with her, in 2016. Verses such as “Ai que saudade for a hummingbird / Who kissed me then flew away / Too far away / Away from us” thrilled the fans.

The bodies of the singer and her uncle were veiled between 13:00 and 17:00, when the fans were able to say goodbye. The singer’s mother, Ruth Moreira, 53, had to be supported by Maiara. The day before, when she learned of her daughter’s death, she felt sick.

4 of 4 Ruth Moreira Dias, mother of Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça, cries beside the coffin. — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino Ruth Moreira Dias, mother of Brazilian singer Marília Mendonça, cries beside the coffin. — Photo: Ueslei Marcelino

