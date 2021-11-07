Marília Mendonça is honored before the classic Gre-Nal in Beira-Rio – 11/06/2021

The singer Marília Mendonça, who died yesterday (5) in a plane crash in Minas Gerais, was honored before the start of today’s classic Gre-Nal (6), in Beira-Rio. The minute of silence was replaced by applause with an image of the artist on the screen of the colorado stadium.

Even before the minute of silence, several songs by the singer were played on the stadium’s sound system.

In the traditional moment of respect, Marília was especially remembered, with her photo on the screen. Meanwhile, fans cheered heavily.

Inter and Grêmio play in the state capital for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Scorer of the goal that put Colorado ahead in the first half, forward Taison also mentioned the artist in his statement to the “Premiere” channel at halftime: “I want to respect the moment and send a hug to Marília’s family. year has been sad for everyone, I want to send a hug to her family.”

Singer Marília Mendonça died yesterday (5) in a plane crash in Piedade de Caratinga (MG), 309 km from Belo Horizonte, as well as pilot Geraldo Martins de Medeiros, co-pilot Tarciso Pessoa Viana, producer Henrique Bahia, and the advisor Abiceli Silveira Dias Filho. The plane left Goiânia and headed for the airport in Caratinga (MG), where Marília Mendonça would perform for 8,000 people.

The accident is investigated by Cenipa (Centre for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents). Marília Mendonça was veiled and buried today (6), in Goiânia.