Marília Mendonça leads female streaming in the world and passes Taylor Swift – 11/07/2021

Less than two days after her early death, at age 26, singer Marília Mendonça leads the music streaming charts in Brazil and even stands out among the most played songs in the world.

The Brazilian was the female artist with the highest streaming volume in the world yesterday, the day of her wake and funeral, with 28.6 million reproductions on Spotify alone. Marília Mendonça was ahead of Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, Adele, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Summer Walker, Olivia Rodrigo and Rihanna.

Still on Spotify, between her solo songs and those recorded in the Patroas project, with Maiara and Maraisa, and partnerships, Marília Mendonça appears in 17 of the 50 most played tracks in Brazil.

Are they:

1 – “Forget Me If You Can” (Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa)

2 – “Everyone But You” (Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa)

9 – “Exchange of Sidewalk” (Marília Mendonça)

19 – “I don’t know what there” (Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa)

21 – “Cê Tá Prepared” (Tayrone, Marília Mendonça)

24 – “Motel Aphrodite” (Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa)

26 – “Graveto” (Marília Mendonça)

29 – “Bebi Liguei” (Marília Mendonça)

35 – “Infiel” (Marília Mendonça)

36 – “Presepada” (Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa)

37 – “Ciumeira” (Marília Mendonça)

38 – “Everyone Will Suffer” (Marília Mendonça)

42 – “Whose Fault Is?” (Marília Mendonça)

44 – “I Want You the Way You Want” (Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa)

46 – “Fan Club” (Marília Mendonça, Maiara and Maraisa)

49 – “Eu Sei de Cor” (Marília Mendonça)

50 – “Much Worse Than Me” (Marília Mendonça)

In the top 50 in the world, the track “Esqueça-Me Se For Capaz”, recorded in the project Patroas with Maiara and Maraisa, appears in 48th position.

In the top 200 of the most played songs on the same platform, Marília appears with three tracks in the world ranking (“EForget Me If You Can” in 48th, “Todo Mundo But You” in 68th and “Exchange of Sidewalk” in 145th) and 74 tracks in the national ranking.

At Deezer, the numbers are impressive too. 44 of the 100 songs that appear on Top Brazil are by Marília Mendonça, whether solo, with the Patroas or in other partnerships.

In the world streaming charts, the singer appears three times. In 18th place with the track “Todo Mundo Menos Você” and 32nd place “Esqueça-Me Se For Capaz”, both from the Patroas project with Maiara and Maraisa, and 54th place with the solo track “Troca de Calçada”.

Marília Mendonça also placed the song “Arranhão”, by Henrique and Juliano, in 49th position in the world ranking of Deezer. The pair was one of the closest to the country singer. Henrique even got sick yesterday at his friend’s wake.

The success on the charts is nothing new in the singer’s career, who broke out on her first album, in 2016, with “Infiel”. Before, as a songwriter, she wrote hits for several artists.

Among them are “Minha Herança” (João Neto & Frederico), “Much Ice, Little Whiskey” (Wesley Safadão), “Til You Return”, “Take Care of It”, “Flor eo Beija-Flor” (Henrique & Juliano ), “Human Being or an Angel” (Matheus & Kauan), “Calm” (Jorge & Mateus) and “It’s With Her I Am” (Cristiano Araújo).