Marília Mendonça opened doors for other women in music and created a movement called ‘feminejo’ | National Newspaper

The arrival of Marília Mendonça in the backlands world changed an environment historically dominated by men. She wrote and sang feminine feelings. And it influenced a whole generation of women.

The voice of great power had the right tone to deliver the message.

Thousands of people participate in the wake of singer Marília Mendonça, in Goiânia

Technicians collect remains and parts of the singer’s plane for investigation

Marília Mendonça sang the pains and delights of being a woman. Music, feelings, anguish and rejection.

“Such a significant voice, a composer, a woman who tells her own stories, protagonist of her own stories. She brought this in a very important way to all female voices,” says singer Pitty.

Marília Mendonça started composing very early. First, the lyrics were sung by male artists. But she wanted to break paradigms. Facing machismo. Giving voice and empowering women. And so, the movement called “feminejo” was born.

“She was recorded by men, but she wanted to sing her own songs. And she insisted on it, got it, and when her first success broke out, she ended up bringing along other women of her generation as well. Marília’s success helped to boost this entire generation of feminejos”, explains journalist and music researcher Kamille Viola.

Marília Mendonça was recognized by other women who also overcame barriers.

“A woman who struggled with the self, like so many of us, for the space and respect that women deserve. She did this in the sertanejo, a very masculine segment, and leaves a great legacy”, says Elza Soares.

“Each of these achievements, each of these women that opens the way for the others, has to be remembered for that too. So, the legacy she leaves us, in addition to the beautiful songs she started to make and grew before our eyes, her compositional work matured, I think a very important legacy is the legacy in front of life and above all, the engagement and courage,” said Adriana Calcanhoto.

The lyrics of the songs extol the female complicity.

The 26-year-old girl, who had so much to say, found a crowd of fans wanting to hear it.

“This simplicity of her, her charisma, the affection with which she spoke to people. This identity of speaking directly to simpler women too. I think of a genius that is hard to find,” said singer Vanessa da Mata.

“Marília Mendonça arrives entering this space, but singing in the first person. Singing her own experience, which is something few women have done. When she exposes herself, she puts this active voice, this story that she lived in each song, she allows that we feel free to also talk about our history,” says journalist and biographer Chris Fuscaldo.

Marília Mendonça won the title of “queen of suffering” thanks to the song that opened up what so many women have said. Or I wish I had said.

“It ends up encouraging, for example, sorority among women, welcoming in the face of a scenario that we understand in Brazil to be very sexist, still misogynistic”, said singer Ana Cañas.

“A woman singer, songwriter, mother, who created so many songs to free so many women, to make us understand that we can be anything we want,” said fellow singer Gaby Amarantos.

The last album, “Patroas”, released in September, was a partnership with friends Maiara and Maraísa. The three were at Fantástico a month ago and talked about the difficulties they faced as women.

The work is competing for the Latin Grammy for best country music album. It is the only contestant where the singers are women.

“Whenever I go to talk to some woman I see who is weak or feeling bad, with low self-esteem or a dream that someone thought she wasn’t going to make it, I show my life. And how good it was that I resisted, you know?”, said Marília, who participated in the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes program.