Marília Mendonça will be buried, after a wake with commotion from fans, artists and family – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: ANDRÉ COSTA/UAI PHOTO/ESTADÃO CONTENT



The body of singer Marília Mendonça will be buried at 5:30 pm, in the Parque Memorial Cemetery. Family, friends and fans were present at the wake, marked by commotion, at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena, in Goiás.

Initially, the wake was restricted to family and friends. Since 4 pm, the audience was able to say goodbye to the singer, who died, aged 26, in a plane crash in a waterfall in Piedade de Caratinga, near the access of BR-474, in the Vale do Rio Doce region. Her uncle, also a victim of the accident, was watched with Marília.

The pairs Maiara and Maraísa and Henrique and Juliano participated in the ceremony. Singers Felipe Araújo, Jefferson Moraes, Kauan, from the duo Matheus Kauan, and Luiza Sonza were also present.

The government of Goiás estimates the presence of around 100,000 people at the wake.

Understand the accident with Marília Mendonça:

A small aircraft crashed into a waterfall in Piedade de Caratinga, near the access to the BR-474, in the Vale do Rio Doce region, around 3:30 pm this Friday (5th). Hours after the accident, the Fire Department of Minas Gerais confirmed that Marília Mendonça was among the fatal victims.

In addition to the singer’s death, two other deaths were attested by the Civil Police of Minas Gerais (PCMG) after the crash of the aircraft that brought the artist and two other members of her team to Minas Gerais.

The singer’s producer, Henrique Ribeiro, and his uncle Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho died – names and deaths were attested by the artist’s own staff. The pilot and co-pilot also did not survive the crash.

“The plane took off from Goiânia and headed for Caratinga, where Marília would have a presentation tonight,” said Marília’s team.