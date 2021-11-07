Marília Mendonça’s brother, who is also from the backlands, manifests himself in the networks: ‘You will never be forgotten. Your voice and your essence are eternal’

RIO – The farewell message of Marília Mendonça’s younger brother, João Gustavo, was published on the networks in the profile of the country duo he forms with Dom Vittor: “The queen of the country, music, women… And of all of us We have no words to describe the pain of this moment. We are incredulous. We wish that understanding and comfort come to the hearts of all of us, and that we have the strength to follow for her and for those who remain, especially little Leo. forgotten, Marília. Your voice and your essence are eternal. We can’t understand God’s plan for someone so young and at the height of success, but we know that life doesn’t end here.”

“We will always listen and honor Marília. In the name of music and everything she represents. Silveirinha, friend, uncle, father and best companion in the review, you taught us how to enjoy the best of life, always with a smile on your face and ready to have one, thank you for being the best uncle and friend in the world! Our deepest feelings also to the family of dear Henrique Bahia, the best producer in Brazil! You believed and wore the shirt of our project, we will never have words to thank you so big affection and dedication! Our deep feelings also to the Piloto and Co-pilot’s friends and family.

Clip of Marília Mendonça’s brother

João Gustavo, follows in the steps of the star in his musical career. The duo formed by him performed alongside the singer during a broadcast. João Gustavo and Dom Vittor had in their repertoire a song composed by Murillo Huff, husband and father of Marília Mendonça’s son. The singer, of course, was not left out of the first work of the sponsored duo and would record an unprecedented song with them.





With the expectation that around 100,000 people will attend the wake of singer Marília Mendonça this Saturday, Goiânia Arena began to receive the first fans of the sertaneja this Friday night. Considered the greatest musical phenomenon today, Marília died in the crash of a small plane that was taking her to a concert in Caratinga, Minas Gerais. The wake, which starts at 8 am, will be open to the general public from 1 pm to 4 pm. The first and last hours of the wake will be exclusive to family and friends. At 5:30 pm, Marília will be buried in the Parque Memorial cemetery, also in the capital of Goiás.