Marília Mendonça’s mother cries and is consoled by Maiara and Maraisa at her daughter’s wake

THE Marília Mendonça’s mother, Ruth Dias, was consoled by Maiara and Maraisa at the wake of her daughter, earlier this afternoon (6) at the Ginásio Goiânia Arena. The singer will be veiled until 4:00 pm, when the body will be taken in procession to the Memorial Park Cemetery for a restricted ceremony at 5:30 pm. The coffin bringing Marília arrived at the gymnasium around 12:00, moving the fans who form a long line to say goodbye to the “Queen of Sofrência”.

Marília died aged 26 this Friday when the aircraft carrying her hit a high voltage cable and fell near a waterfall in Caratinga (Minas Gerais). The singer’s mother was even removed from near the coffin. Maiara and Maraisa, who this morning said a prayer for their friend, couldn’t hold back their tears.

Goiás Governor Ronaldo Caiado was also in the gym and declared official mourning for three days for the tragedy. With a powerful voice and lyrics that exalted female empowerment, Marília Mendonça set records throughout her meteoric career. In 2020, for example, it was in front of the most watched live on the planet with more than 3.1 million viewers.

Death of Marília Mendonça: Thiaguinho dedicated a show to the singer

The tragedy recalls the deaths, also in air accidents, of Mamonas Assassinas (in 1996) and Gabriel Diniz (two years ago). Marília leaves a son, Léo, almost 2 years old, as a result of her relationship with Murilo Huff. The singer-songwriter only spoke this morning and thanked the messages of support received.

Marília and Murilo separated in September and the artist recently started dating funk artist Matheuzinho. On his Instagram account, he claimed to be heartbroken. Thiaguinho, on the other hand, dedicated a show to the sertaneja and held back tears to pay homage to her.

Henrique Ribeiro, producer, Abicieli Silveira Dias Filho, uncle and advisor to Marília, Geraldo Martins de Medeiros Júnior, pilot, and Tarciso Pessoa Viana, co-pilot, also died in the crash.