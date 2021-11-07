Maringá bettor wins two Mega-Sena corners

Photo: Tânia Rêgo/Agência Brasil

A player from Maringá won two corners in the 2426 Mega-Sena contest. The raffle was held this saturday night, 6, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

The game was made through the electronic channels of Caixa Econômica Federal. As he bet with seven numbers – instead of six – and hit five, the lucky one doubled the prize from the Mega-Sena corner. That is, while those who played with six numbers and hit five will get R$25,132.53, the bettor from Maringá who played with seven numbers won R$50,265.06.

This is because, according to Caixa Econômica Federal, the more numbers the player scores, the higher the bet price and the greater the chances of winning a prize. Games with seven or more dozens will generate more revenue for the winner if he gets it right. See the table below, provided by Caixa:

Source: Caixa Econômica Federal

In addition to the Maringá player, another 248 matched five numbers in the 2426 Mega-Sena contest. The court (four numbers hit), which had a prize of R$ 585.42, had 15,271 winning bets. Nobody got the six numbers right and the main prize totaled R$90 million. The drawing for the 2427 contest will be held next Wednesday, 10.

The numbers drawn in the Mega-Sena contest 2426 were: 05 – 11 – 24 – 27 – 32 – 57.

Mega-Sena winners may withdraw their prizes within 90 days of the drawing date. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the Financing Fund for Higher Education Students (Fies).