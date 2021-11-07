‘Marital crisis is not a curse, but an opportunity’, says Papa – 06/11/2021

Pope Francis said this Saturday (6) that crises, especially marital crises, are not a curse, but an opportunity to improve relations.

The statement was given during a meeting in the Sala Paulo VI with members of the Retrouvaille Association, a service offered to couples or cohabitants who suffer serious relationship problems and who are about to separate or are already divorced, but who want to rebuild their relationship.

“I find myself in your experience, which invites us to consider the crisis as an opportunity, in this case an opportunity to take a qualitative leap in the relationship,” said the Pontiff.

Francis referred to the exhortation Amoris Laetitia, in the part dedicated to family crises, and took into account, based on the experiences of couples, the other keyword: “wounds”.

“People’s crises produce wounds, wounds in the heart and in the flesh. ‘Wounds’ is a keyword for you, it is part of Retrouvaille’s daily vocabulary. It is part of its history: in fact, you are wounded couples who have been through crisis and are cured; and precisely because of this they are able to help other hurting couples. You didn’t leave, you didn’t leave. You took the crisis in your hands to seek a solution,” he emphasized.

For the leader of the Catholic Church, “today there is so much need for people, for spouses who know how to witness that the crisis is not a curse, it is part of the path and an opportunity.”

The Pope recalls the value of family wounds which, if placed at the service of others, help to heal those who experience them and emphasizes that the crisis is part of the history of salvation.

“What we must fear is falling into conflict because it is difficult to find a solution in the conflict. On the other hand, the crisis makes you dance a little, sometimes it makes you hear bad things, but you can get out of the crisis, as long as you get out of it better,” added the Argentine.

Jorge Bergoglio recalled that it is difficult to get out of the crisis alone. Therefore, he exhorts, leaving the written speech, not to be afraid of the crisis, but rather to fear the conflict “Hearing their crisis invites them to tell, to express themselves. And then it awakens them from their foolishness, surprises them by revealing to them a different perspective , which already existed, was already written, but they had not understood: they had not understood that Christ had to suffer and die on the cross, that the crisis is part of the history of salvation”, he explained.

Finally, the Pope insisted that the “crisis is part of the history of salvation” and emphasized that “human life is not a laboratory life, nor an aseptic life, as if bathed in alcohol.” “Human life is a life of crisis with all the everyday problems.”