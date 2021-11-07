McLaren changes engine and forces Norris to start from the back of the grid in Mexico

F1 LIVE! VERSTAPPEN x HAMILTON IN THE MEXICO GP FREE TRAININGS + MARÍLIA MENDONÇA | Briefing

Before the start of the third and last free practice for the Mexico City GP, on Saturday afternoon (6), the fourth penalty for the starting grid of Sunday’s race arose: Lando Norris. McLaren decided to change the entire engine of the car from the Englishman and, thus, makes it start from the last positions.

Norris can be said to start last, because two other drivers will have exactly the same punishment: Lance Stroll and Yuki Tsunoda, from Aston Martin and AlphaTauri, also swapped the complete power unit. This time, whoever comes out better among the three in the standings will be 18th, while the worst, of course, will be 20th.

Hermanos Rodríguez’s weekend did not start positively for McLaren: on the Friday of the two initial free practice sessions, the orange cars spent almost all of their time out of the top-10. The yield, at least for the time being, has not presented itself as promising.

In addition to the three penalties that start at the end of the field, George Russell carries a loss of five grid positions after Williams decided to change the gearbox of the white and blue car.

O BIG PRIZE follow all activities LIVE and IN REAL TIME. On Saturday, the third and last free practice starts at 14:00 (GMT), while the classification starts at 17:00.