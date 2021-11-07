Menon: Patrick’s clowning in Grêmio’s most probable fall – 11/06/2021

Sport can teach life lessons. The dignity of knowing how to win and lose. Patrick showed that he doesn’t know how to win, that he has no respect for the loser.

There is no justification for his attitude after Inter’s 1-0 victory over Grêmio. He looked for two “coffins” in the colors of the Grêmio and the letter B written on them. Driven by the fans in reference to the announced downfall of Grêmio.

The biggest cheap the crowd do this. Rivalry is that. Now, for a professional player to do this means a great lack of respect for colleagues.

It is and was the trigger for fight and confusion. Good thing there was only one crowd.

The game was very disputed, very chopped and was defined thanks to the quality of Taison, nodding on Rafinha’s back, who seemed to be thinking about the calf’s death. He just looked at the ball.

To reach the 44 points, which usually means the ticket to escape relegation, Grêmio needs six wins. And lost the last four matches, against Atlético-GO, Palmeiras, Galo and now Grenal.

Nine games to go. Six wins mean 66.6% success. Flamengo, second place, has 63%.

Just to measure the drama: Grêmio won seven games in 29 disputes. Now he needs six wins in nine games.

Grêmio is the second relegated, along with Chape.