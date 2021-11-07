Meta, formerly of Facebook, is considering opening physical stores to sell products from the metaverse

New reports in the New York Times indicate that Meta – formerly known as Facebook, is planning to open physical stores around the world. The action would aim to introduce people to devices produced by the company, such as augmented reality glasses and virtual reality headphones. The devices sold, according to the company itself, would be the gateway to the so-called metaverse, a virtual environment where users could work, play, learn and interact with friends and family.

Also according to the American newspaper, the rescued documents indicate that conversations about physical stores began last year, long before the Facebook brand redesign, and although the project is still underway, it may not go ahead. Currently, Meta has already experimented with physical locations, with small kiosks located in New York airports to demonstrate Oculus products. According to documents seen by the Times, the goal of large stores would be to provide a “more open and connected” world, as well as to provide a more inviting environment where product testing could be done without judgment.