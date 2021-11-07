Meta, owner of Facebook, accused of stealing photo app idea to create Instagram Boomerang

Meta, formerly known as “Facebook”, faces a new antitrust lawsuit brought by the developers of the “Phhhoto” app, originally launched in 2014. The authors of the case allege that the tech giant plagiarized the features offered by the app by launching Boomerang on Instagram . According to representatives, big tech had shown interest in working with Phhhoto, but ended up copying its resources and, more seriously, hide the company name on Instagram, which contributed to the app’s extinction in 2017.

Phhhoto essentially allowed users to capture a small amount of image frames that would be converted into a short, repeating video and share with other friends present on the platform. It is remarkable that its features are similar to Boomerang. In the text of the lawsuit, the company claims that Mark Zuckerberk, CEO of Meta, and Kevin Systrom, former director of Instagram, tested the app in mid-August 2014. Bryan Hurren, the company’s director of strategic partnerships, had praised the app’s creativity and suggested integrating Phhhoto into Facebook’s “News Feed”. After investing in the development of the implementation, Hurren would have decided to end negotiations between the companies. In March 2015, the scenario began to change — the then “Facebook” became prevent Phhhoto users from finding your contacts on Instagram, making it difficult to popularize the app.





