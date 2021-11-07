Metal structure of Feira do Passarão is auctioned with a bid of R$100 thousand

According to the Official Gazette, the auction will be held exclusively electronically on the 19th of this month, at 10 am

The government of Roraima published in the Official State Gazette (DOE), this Friday, the virtual auction of the iron structure and aluminum tiles at Feira do Passarão, located on Avenida Ataíde Teive, in the Caimbé neighborhood, west of Good view. The auction is scheduled to take place on November 19 and will have an initial bid of R$100 thousand.

The fair has been disabled since 2018 for renovation and is part of a package of works announced by Antonio Denarium (PP), who also reported having funds in the order of R$ 3 million for construction. According to the Secretariat of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply (Seapa), from the moment the structure is sold and removed from the site, the reconstruction work will begin.

While the reconstruction work has not started, the marketers work in an improvised way in a space next to the structure.

According to the publication of the DOE, the auction will be in the highest bid mode offered, with an initial bid of R$ 100,000. ??A steel structure for bar cover with a ??U-shaped cross section will be sold?? and angle bars??, quotes an excerpt from the document. The auction is scheduled to start at 10 am, with real-time audio and video streaming.

Seapa stressed that the metal part of the fair needs to be removed, as the way it was built at the time, it no longer complies with current sanitary standards. ??The fair reconstruction project is in the final bidding process for approval and issuance of the service order for the beginning of the works. Any resource allocation will be communicated after the auction??, he completed.

For those interested in participating in the event, the government explained that any company or individual over 18 years of age can apply for registration through the website of the company responsible for the auction and, after the request is accepted, submit the bids online on the day of the event.