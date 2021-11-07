Microsoft Announces End of OneDrive for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1

In a move somewhat unexpected, Microsoft announced last Friday (5) that it will stop providing updates to the OneDrive app in its versions for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 on January 1st. The application will also no longer sync files to the cloud as of March 1, 2022 on the same OS versions. The announcement may have come as a surprise to owners of a Windows 8.1 computer, as the announced support for this version of the system is scheduled to officially end only on January 10, 2023. SO, this action may have been all that was needed to bury the systems for good, as support for both ended some time ago; 2016 for Windows 8 and 2020 for Windows 7, to be precise.





With this, it is likely that some sections of Windows 8.1 will stop working, since one of the great differentials of this release was the beginning of the integration between File Explorer and the OneDrive cloud – present even today, even stronger, in the latest versions of Microsoft systems. The end of the support period for the highlighted versions, however, is expected to reach only Windows 7 home users. This is because despite the 2009 OS assistance having officially ended in 2020, some corporate customers have paid for the extension of support, with receipt of security updates by September 10, 2023.





Curiosity

25 Jun



Curiosity

24 Jun

For those affected by the change, there are some solutions. In addition to being able to upgrade to a more current version of Windows or use other cloud storage services, such as Google Drive or Dropbox, you can also use OneDrive’s own web interface, adding another step to perform a synchronization. Anyway, any of these solutions will be just a postponement of what will necessarily happen: the oblivion and the absolute end of support for these versions of Microsoft operating systems.