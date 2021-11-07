Microsoft Launches ‘Night Mode’ for Windows 10 Search

This week, Microsoft began making “night mode” available for Windows 10 Search through an update. The change, although small, seeks to adapt the operating system to the aesthetic standard, which already includes other Microsoft applications and general interfaces on the platform.

Previously, the search result screen in Windows 10 remained in its “light” theme even when the “night mode” or “dark” theme was enabled. As a result, performing a search in dimly lit environments could cause strong visual discomfort for users, especially those who already have a certain sensitivity to sudden exposure to light.

So, update is very welcome not only for eliminating a small issue in Windows 10, but also for providing more comfort to users who use “night mode” daily. See how it turned out:

Windows 10 search results, now with “dark” theme. (Source: Windows Latest / Reproduction)Source: Windows Latest

In this context, the change also shows that Microsoft has not lost the “love” for Windows 10, compared to the launch of Windows 11 last month. Considering that the platform still houses the majority of users and is officially supported until 2025, it is likely that more quality of use updates will arrive in the future.