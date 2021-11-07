Milton: Inter puts another stamp in Grêmio’s passport towards Serie B – 11/06/2021

International 1 x 0 Guild

The fate of Grêmio to the Serie B of Brasileirão has not yet been confirmed (for the third time), but Inter placed another stamp in the disastrous passport of the Immortal towards relegation…

By the way, when I looked at Vagner Mancini’s lineup, I was sure that Tricolor would have serious problems against Colorado in Beira-Rio.

Grêmio started the match with three defensive midfielders and three forwards…

Now, how does the ball get to one of the three attackers with three defensive midfielders?

With no half-arming moves?

Came in to try to tie?

Looking for a win at all costs?

So, closed, but unable to keep the ball in attack, because it did not arrive with the proper quality, Inter took advantage and took the zero off the scoreboard with Taison, head, who received a spectacular throw from Edenilson, à la Gerson Canhotinha de Ouro, 39 minutes into the first half.

But Edenilson did it with the right foot.

By the way, double blunder by lateral Rafinha and goalkeeper Gabriel Chapecó.

Mancini saw that he needed to change and did so, pulling out two defensive midfielders and putting on two socks.

He improved, to the point of forcing Marcelo Lomba to make good saves, especially one at the end.

But it was Colorado, on the counterattack, that lost good opportunities to kill the game.

There were several chances lost by Diego Aguirre’s team, and losing only 1-0 was a profit for Immortal.

The embarrassment could have been great.

With a measly 26 points, the Immortal’s task will need to be herculean in this final stretch of the championship.

It is seven points behind the first team away from Z-4, Bahia, which totals 33 (and has the same 29 games), and the Salvador squad could rise more in this round, depending on what they do at home this Sunday against São Paulo .

Rio Grande do Sul’s football is at serious risk of having only one representative at next year’s Brazilian Nationals, as Juventude is also not doing well with its legs, now in 18th place, with 30 points.

In fact, a likely fall from Grêmio may not be that good for Inter, as having a strong rival gives them encouragement to stay well.

But this “rule” is not always valid, taking for example the Rooster, which is light years ahead of Cruzeiro…

And you, friend (a), what do you think?

Has the Guild already fallen?

And, regretfully, after the referee’s whistle, there was widespread confusion, including a coffin on the field, symbolizing the Grêmio relegation, carried by colorado Patrick, who ended up being sent off even after the game time was over.

That’s not done, Patrick.

Joking is a fan’s thing, within limits, but the player can’t do that.

And the Colorado fans, of course, cheered at the end, shouting “arerê, Grêmio will play Serie B”…

OPINION!