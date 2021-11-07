MINI confirms it will launch rival Electric Kombi — and it looks amazing

The British MINI automaker, which belongs to the BMW group, is famous for its luxurious and high-performance cars, such as the hybrid SUV Mini Countryman SE, already rated by the Canaltech. Focused on achieving the goal of producing only zero emission vehicles from 2030 onwards, the company is starting to show its projects for the future. The most recent of them is a 100% electric van that should compete with Volkswagen ID.Buzz, popularly called electric van.

Even without revealing many details about the car, which does not even have a launch date or forecast for this, MINI guarantees that it will be a vehicle in accordance with the market, that is, equipped with many technological equipment, a finish designed for sustainability and, of course , absolute comfort, like every MINI. The design, even when it comes to a prototype, also draws attention and was unveiled in the middle of the year, in Munich, Germany.

Regarding size and performance, MINI hopes that its upcoming electric van, when finished, will be considered a compact model, as will the ID.Buzz. In terms of technology, it is possible that we have internet on board, connectivity with personal assistants and a good level of autonomous security, characteristics that are already present in the brand’s cars today.

In addition to the electric van, MINI has confirmed the launch of two more electric cars: an SUV, which will be developed in partnership with BMW and Great Wall, and a compact hatchback, which should follow the line of the classic Mini Cooper.

Source: AutoExpress