Mobile goes into false daylight saving time and confuses Brazilians (again) | Cell phone

Several Brazilians woke up this Sunday (07) without having a real idea of ​​what time it is: they found out later that the cell phone went into daylight saving time by mistake, one hour ahead. The same thing happened in 2020. As is well known, this mechanism no longer exists in the country by decision of President Jair Bolsonaro.

For now there is no manifestation of smartphone manufacturers. However, reports on Twitter give an important clue: the problem seems to be focused on system phones Android (produced by Google), mainly those manufactured by Samsung.

In general terms, it is important to understand that smartphones leave the factory with a kind of calendar with automatic triggers for special times on certain dates. Operating systems with all updates don’t usually suffer from this crash, but it’s the kind of thing that can affect devices that haven’t received software fixes and optimizations.

Again, this seems to be the case here. The phones that have gone into daylight saving time today they seem to have in their memory a schedule based on a rule stipulated by the then president Michel Temer in a decree signed in December 2017, when it determined that the special time would come into force on the first Sunday in November (today).

This rule was practically ineffective because, in the following year, its beginning was moved to November 18 due to the Enem tests. As early as 2018, Bolsonaro buried daylight saving time for good.

In note to the TechAll, Google explained that the various changes to the DST rules directly impacted the IANA Global Database (in Portuguese, Authority for Assigning Internet Numbers), which is used by smartphones and electronic devices to ensure that the consumer is always on time, wherever you are.

The company also highlighted that the crash may reoccur on the date when daylight saving time is scheduled to end, the third Sunday of February 2022 (20th), if the measure was still in effect.

Some social media participants have also complained about the problem with electronic devices such as pay TV decoders. In these cases, it will be necessary to manually adjust the clock.

Step 1. Go to Android settings and tap “System”.

Step 2. Tap “Date & Time” and disable the “Automatic Date & Time” and “Automatic Time Zone” options.